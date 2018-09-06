Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Remembering homeopathic physician Peter Fisher

The Pharmaceutical Journal6 SEP 2018

I read with sadness of the tragic death of the Queen Elizabeth II’s homeopathic physician, Peter Fisher, in a bicycle accident. He was an international figure in homeopathy and had served the Royal Household for 15 years.

I wonder what the various voices who denigrated homeopathy (for example, “not evidence-based”, “quack prescribers”, “pharmacists should not keep remedies in their business”) have to say?

The proof of the pudding is Queen Elizabeth II herself — still active in her 90s. There is your ‘evidence’, gentlemen! Anyone for a rethink?

Malcolm Stein, member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, PJ September 2017 online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205382

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.