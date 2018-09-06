Remembering homeopathic physician Peter Fisher
I read with sadness of the tragic death of the Queen Elizabeth II’s homeopathic physician, Peter Fisher, in a bicycle accident. He was an international figure in homeopathy and had served the Royal Household for 15 years.
I wonder what the various voices who denigrated homeopathy (for example, “not evidence-based”, “quack prescribers”, “pharmacists should not keep remedies in their business”) have to say?
The proof of the pudding is Queen Elizabeth II herself — still active in her 90s. There is your ‘evidence’, gentlemen! Anyone for a rethink?
Malcolm Stein, member, Royal Pharmaceutical Society
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205382
