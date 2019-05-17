Reunion for the University of Manchester pharmacy class of 1979

A group of graduates of the University of Manchester pharmacy class of 1979 are planning a reunion weekend to celebrate the 40th anniversary of our graduation and share memories of Manchester; stories of our lives, families, and careers; and plans for retirement.

The reunion will take place on 16 November 2019 in Manchester and will include a department tour and a celebratory dinner. If you are interested in attending and reconnecting with former classmates, please contact Glynis Davies (née Hughes) at glynisdavies19@hotmail.com.

Rob Davies, Welsh Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society