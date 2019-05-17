Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Reunion for the University of Manchester pharmacy class of 1979

The Pharmaceutical Journal17 MAY 2019

A group of graduates of the University of Manchester pharmacy class of 1979 are planning a reunion weekend to celebrate the 40th anniversary of our graduation and share memories of Manchester; stories of our lives, families, and careers; and plans for retirement.

The reunion will take place on 16 November 2019 in Manchester and will include a department tour and a celebratory dinner. If you are interested in attending and reconnecting with former classmates, please contact Glynis Davies (née Hughes) at glynisdavies19@hotmail.com.

 

Rob Davies, Welsh Pharmacy Board, Royal Pharmaceutical Society

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206539

