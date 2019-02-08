Share your views on the future of your journals

The Pharmaceutical Journal and Clinical Pharmacist have a proud history of providing members with the best possible content in print and online. But the world is changing and we need help from you, our members, to ensure we continue to meet your needs.



We are currently investigating a two-fold change to improve The Pharmaceutical Journal. The first would involve moving the content from Clinical Pharmacist to The Pharmaceutical Journal. The second, to make Clinical Pharmacist an online-only open access (OA) journal seeking to attract the best research on pharmacy practice from around the world, and by ensuring that the Royal Pharmaceutical Society remains at forefront of research publishing with its first dedicated OA journal. The aim, of course, is to increase the value we provide to you, our members.



This week, you should receive an email inviting you to complete a brief questionnaire to tell us what you think. The questionnaire also provides an opportunity to share any additional comments you may have.

Please be assured that all of your feedback will be reviewed by our team and will remain anonymous at all times.





Tony Scully, publisher, Pharmaceutical Journal Publications