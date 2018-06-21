Square Alumni Foundation to sponsor pharmacy students in developing countries

There are data from many countries to indicate that the provision of more pharmacists will improve healthcare delivery. The Square Alumni Foundation has been established to provide funding for students in less-developed countries who wish to enrol for an undergraduate degree in pharmacy.

Alumni of the University College London (UCL) School of Pharmacy will provide assistance (financial, academic, professional and commercial), although the Square Alumni Foundation has no affiliation with UCL or its School of Pharmacy.

The Square Alumni Foundation is now a registered UK charity (with the governance that this requires) with trustees Zoë Davenport, Trevor Jones CBE and founder Philip Harrison.

The first two students to benefit from the charity were partially funded in Namibia in 2017 and arrangements are being made to fund another student in Botswana in 2018. Future activities will depend on the participation of alumni. Students who have been accepted by a university but do not have adequate funding can request that the university applies on their behalf.

The trustees will consider only students applying for an undergraduate pharmacy degree. It must be their first degree — we intend to support students just starting out on their chosen career.

If you would like to participate or would like more information, please contact philip.harrison@stratagem.ca

Philip Harrison, alumni of the University College London School of Pharmacy and founder of the Square Alumni Foundation