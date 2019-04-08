Unimpressed with new paper RPS membership card
I would just like to add my voice to that of my esteemed friend Mr Peter Lowe with regard to the disgracefully unimpressive membership card I have just received. I get a much more impressive card from my local gym.
It indicates no professional standing whatsoever, and the very least you can do is issue new more suitable identity cards to all members.
I have been a member for more than 50 years, and this could be the last straw and convince me that the organisation does not value itself sufficiently to merit my renewal of my membership next year.
George Weaver, Guernsey
Robbie Turner, director of pharmacy and member experience at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said:
“Dear Mr Weaver. Thanks for your views, I’m sorry that you don’t think this was the correct decision. We made the change first because we listened to members who got in touch to let us know they were concerned about the environmental impact of getting a new plastic card each year. Second, we are committed as an organisation to be ‘green’ in any way that we can. We recycle and use solar panels on all of our offices, encourage members to use our online publications rather than print, and keep our carbon footprint as low as possible. With these things in mind, we decided to trial a new form of card to move away from plastics. We value feedback from members on all issues. If you, or any other member, use your plastic membership card regularly we’d be pleased to hear more. This information would be very helpful for us to determine what is best for our members, be that plastic, paper, or even a digital solution.”
Readers' comments (2)
Joanna Miller8 APR 2019 18:38
In all the years since I've had a membership card, I've never had occasion to take it out of my purse, so why on earth does it need to be made from a non-renewable resource? I don't measure value in the quantity of little bits of plastic I carry.
Jay Badenhorst9 APR 2019 18:42
I've only ever used it abroad when buying medicine in pharmacies. I'm not keen on the paper either but see why it was done. Best to invest in an app that shows your card when you turn your phone landscape. Let's all embrace the digital age....
