Unimpressed with new paper RPS membership card

I would just like to add my voice to that of my esteemed friend Mr Peter Lowe with regard to the disgracefully unimpressive membership card I have just received. I get a much more impressive card from my local gym.

It indicates no professional standing whatsoever, and the very least you can do is issue new more suitable identity cards to all members.

I have been a member for more than 50 years, and this could be the last straw and convince me that the organisation does not value itself sufficiently to merit my renewal of my membership next year.

George Weaver, Guernsey