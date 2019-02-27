Using a gravimetric chemotherapy workflow system to improve care

Efficiency and patient safety can be improved throughout the drug management continuum. This communication describes an experience of a new intravenous workflow compounding system, BD Cato, in improving patient safety, process efficiency and regulatory compliance at Leaders in Oncology Care (LOC), HCA Healthcare UK.

The three pharmacy aseptic preparation units at the LOC comprise three separate facilities, with a maximum capacity for aseptically preparing approximately 200 ready-to-administer treatments (cytotoxics and monoclonal antibodies) per day. The facilities — each with two class II vertical laminar flow safety cabinets with built-in display screens — operate under the Section 10 exemption of the UK Medicines Act 1968.

Drafting of the workflow system user requirement specification, tendering, contract awarding and the change management process began in April 2015. Once the ideal electronic workflow system had been acquired, the team proceeded with the implementation, starting with installation and operation qualification of the software. Running in parallel, the ‘as-is’ process and the ‘to-be’ processes were mapped to ensure the ‘to-be’ electronic workflow met the exisiting workflow and service demand.

In November 2015, the team started system performance validation of the traditional volumetric compounding methodology in order to gain confidence of using the workflow system. It was a resource-intensive process; while the team provided compounding services for the clinic, staff involved in the validation process also needed to review and sign off individual product master data files on the new workflow systems. The performance qualification of the volumetric methodology (using the Good Automated Manufacturing Practice [GAMP-5] risk-based principle) standard operating procedures and training materials approval were completed in October 2016.

Although particular problems were encountered, such as product master profile set-up of powders formulations, the system provider was able to work through them. After gaining confidence in system usage, the team proceeded with validation of the gravimetric methodology in January 2018. The implementation of gravimetric methodology has eliminated the need for volume checks by an independent operator during dose compounding. The electronic workflow system is able to confirm whether the target volume withdrawal has been achieved by weighing the volume withdrawn on a weighing scale connected to the workflow system. In April 2018, the LOC became the first in England to roll out the gravimetric BD Cato in a healthcare provider setting.

By implementing an electronic workflow compounding system, most of the paperwork and the resulting transcription errors have been eliminated. Using the gravimetric method has increased dose compounding accuracy. The volume deviation error rate — previously 6.5% with the volumetric methodology — has been eliminated with the gravimetric method; patient safety has been improved and dosing is more accurate. And by adopting barcoding technology, the risk of compounding errors owing to starting material selection error has greatly reduced. The electronic workflow system has also enabled future improvement of the medicines management chain by closing the loop between prescribing and patient administration. Owing to increased process efficiency, pharmacists can also spend more time on their clinical tasks. Other efficiency savings were realised; there was a reduction in technician compounding time and a reduction in wastages.

A pilot study of 40 doses of LOC’s two most commonly compounded systemic anticancer therapy — paclitaxel (relatively low cost) and bevacizumab (relatively high cost) — was undertaken to assess the impact of the gravimetric methodology at the LOC. The average turnaround time of each preparation has been reduced from 45 minutes to 22 minutes; the reduction has freed up staff for other roles and/or enabled more dose units to be prepared as demand increases.

In terms of data integrity, the new workflow system is compliant with all elements of ALCOA+ (attributable, legible, contemporaneous, original, accurate, complete, consistent, enduring and available).

The LOC has improved the safety, quality and efficiency of our anticancer therapy compounding — we can potentially compound for more patients, more safely and more efficiently. Healthcare providers should not be afraid to embrace the change; a new automated process can offer many benefits and is worth the work involved in its implementation. Introducing the electronic workflow system at the LOC has achieved considerably higher standards of patient safety, process productivity and regulatory compliance. The system provider has a dedicated team to support the implementation of the workflow system and has been extremely supportive in designing and tailoring a system to meet our needs.

Future projects will focus on system upgrades and tighter control of aseptic preparations. The imminent introduction of Scan4Safety will be the one of the essential elements to close the loop in medicines management, which includes nurse administration. The team is currently also developing an integration interface between the electronic workflow system and the electronic prescribing system — the prescribed doses will be automatically transcribed into the workflow system. The interface will help to reduce errors in medication transcription, the most common root cause within the aseptics services department.

Warren Poon, acting deputy head, pharmacy, and lead pharmacist, aseptics and quality assurance, Leaders in Oncology Care, HCA Healthcare UK, London