Wishing a happy retirement to hospital pharmacist Tony Sivner

Tony Sivner will retire from his post as chief pharmacist at Tameside Hospital on 31 December 2018 after 35 years’ service to Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust.

He graduated from the School of Pharmacy, University of London, in 1974 and then moved back to Manchester, his hometown, to undertake his preregistration training at North Manchester General Hospital. He registered as a pharmacist in 1975 and continued to work at North Manchester General Hospital as a basic grade pharmacist until 1978, when he then moved to Stepping Hill Hospital, Stockport, and took up a post as staff pharmacist.

While at Stepping Hill Hospital, Sivner studied for an MSc in hospital pharmacy at the University of Manchester. He moved to Prestwich Hospital in 1980 where he held the position of principal pharmacist until 1983, when he then took up his current post of chief pharmacist at Tameside Hospital. This post also involved undertaking the lead role for the diagnostic and therapeutic division of the trust.

During his career, Sivner was involved with the Guild of Hospital Pharmacists (of which he became chairman) and an honorary lecturer and tutor in the School of Pharmacy at the University of Manchester.

During his 44 years working solely for the NHS, Sivner has mentored, supervised and advised many preregistration pharmacists, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy assistants, and he has always set and expected high standards from all his staff.

Colleagues past and present would like to express their gratitude to him as he embarks on retirement, and wish him best wishes for his future.

Colleagues at Tameside Hospital