Regulation

Revalidation: helping you navigate uncharted waters

The Pharmaceutical Journal24 MAY 2019

The next stage of revalidation is coming, here are some vital tools to help you prepare.

Unchartered water concept

Source: Shutterstock.com

The Pharmaceutical Journal is determined to make navigating the requirements of proving you are fit to practise as smooth sailing as possible. Although the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) requirements for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians entering their second cycle of revalidation have changed, we continue to come up with new advice and tools to help make the process as painless as possible.

We have been pragmatic about what is required for revalidation and developed advice and tools to make the process as painless as possible

First, we have two step-by-step guides for how to undertake and document a ‘reflective account’ and a ‘peer discussion’, as required by the GPhC from 2019. These are a good starting point for your preparations for revalidation as we have deliberately been pragmatic about what is required and tried to signpost to other useful resources.

Second, to further support RPS members and subscribers with the development of their reflective accounts, we have mapped relevant clinical and soft skills learning and careers content to the GPhC’s ‘Standards for pharmacy professionals’ and placed it on a special page on pharmaceutical-journal.com. This should help you generate ideas on what to reflect on, and perhaps suggest changes to make to your practice.

Third, we continue to produce the best learning content in pharmacy to support the completion of the planned and unplanned learning elements required each year for revalidation. These articles are also available through the award-winning RPS MyCPD app, which is undergoing further development in response to your feedback. Keep an eye out for exciting news regarding the app and the portfolio.

Finally, around 70% of respondents to a survey of RPS members conducted in 2018 said they wanted to see more case-based learning in The Pharmaceutical Journal. We have listened to this feedback and, from June 2019, we will be publishing regular articles online and in print that give an outline of a disease area and include three different case studies for you to apply your knowledge in a real-world setting. We hope this aids your learning and enables you to place the patient at the centre of your thinking, which after all should be one of the central aims of revalidation.

Please let us know if you have ideas of how we can continue to meet your learning needs. Contact Michael Dowdall, executive editor for learning and research, on michael.dowdall@rpharms.com or send a tweet to @michael_dowdall

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, May 2019, Vol 302, No 7925, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20206556

