Internet pharmacy
The public must be warned about the dangers of the online medicines free-for-all
The government needs to take action to stop prescription drugs, including opioids and slimming tablets, being obtained from online pharmacies that can avoid regulation.
The internet has become the blind spot in the regulation of medicines in the UK and it is clear some unscrupulous companies are taking advantage.
Most recently, the BBC Panorama programme found that opioid-based painkillers and slimming tablets were being sold through online clinics using doctors in Romania. It was one of several exposes in the media looking at how prescription drugs can be bought in large quantities with few checks in place, and which in turn can be easily bypassed. It is a worrying situation that has left regulators scrambling to catch up.
In June 2018, the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) launched a discussion paper looking at putting in additional checks for UK-based online prescribing companies. For instance, it recommends that opioids would only be prescribed if the patient gave their consent for the online prescriber to contact their GP, and the GP would then confirm to the online prescriber that the drug was appropriate and that the patient was being monitored.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has taken steps to rein in the actions of online primary care providers, reviewing every company in England providing this service, and it is going to have the power to rate, as well as inspect, online providers. Public Health England is carrying out a review of dependence on prescribed medicine, commissioned by a government that wants to prevent the US opioid addiction crisis from crossing the Atlantic.
All these efforts are sensible, and overdue, but are hamstrung by the complex regulatory jigsaw for online pharmacies and prescribers. For instance, if a pharmacy is providing medicines online alongside a private online prescribing service and both are based in Great Britain, four regulators are required. The GPhC regulates the pharmacy and pharmacy professionals; the General Medical Council regulates the doctor; the CQC, or its equivalents in Scotland or Wales, regulate the online prescribing service; and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorises display of the EU common logo that indicates it can supply medicines online.
And as exposed byThe Pharmaceutical Journal, online pharmacies who solely employ pharmacist prescribers need not register with the CQC at all.
But any attempts to tighten regulation in the UK are comprehensively undermined by the borderless nature of the internet. An online pharmacy based in Great Britain can operate with a prescribing service based elsewhere in Europe (as in the example looked at by Panorama). Following the BBC broadcast, Steve Field, the inspector for general practice at the CQC, described himself as “very angry” at the virtual free-for-all in accessing prescription drugs, but admitted that as things stand in cases of prescribers acting from abroad the regulator is powerless.
Among the GPhC’s proposals are that pharmacies must ensure patients know if their prescriber is operating from abroad, with a requirement that a pharmacy owner would have to gain explicit informed consent from a patient to be treated by a prescriber outside of UK regulation. This is eminently sensible, but it is easy to see how this could simply result in yet another tickbox that is easily completed.
The GPhC and other regulators clearly understand the scale of the online menace, and are doing what they can to tackle the problem, but it will need government intervention, and very probably European and international agreement, if the ‘Wild West’ of online prescribing is to be brought under control. But the UK is hardly likely to play a leading role in EU politics post-Brexit. Leaving the EU is perhaps an opportunity to adjust the regulatory environment, although the UK government has repeatedly said that it wants to replicate current pan-European medicines regulations post-Brexit.
In the meantime, it is likely that more people will be harmed. The MHRA’s#FakeMeds campaigns offer advice designed to prevent unwitting customers buying drugs from “dodgy” websites. But we urge the government to take this one step further and authorise a national publicity campaign on the dangers of buying medicines online more generally. They should also emphasise that patients should talk with their pharmacist if they have questions about the drugs they are buying. In the absence of effective regulation, the public must be warned that they have to take steps to protect themselves.
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2018.20205322
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Physicochemical Principles of Pharmacy
This established textbook covers every aspect of drug properties from the design of dosage forms to their delivery by all routes to sites of action in the body.£48.00Buy now
Dale and Appelbe's Pharmacy and Medicines Law
This new edition of Dale and Appelbe's Pharmacy and Medicines Law is the definitive guide to law and ethics for pharmacy practice in the UK. It covers law and professional regulation and is firmly established as the definitive student textbook and reference work on this subject in the UK. Fully updated to include changes to pharmacy laws and regulation.£57.00Buy now
Non-prescription Medicines
Reviews over-the-counter medicines, arranged by the conditions they are licensed to treat. Includes product recommendations.£38.00Buy now
Martindale: The Complete Drug Reference
Martindale: The Complete Drug Reference provides reliable, unbiased and evaluated information on drugs and medicines used throughout the world.£570.00Buy now
FASTtrack: Pharmacology
FASTtrack: Pharmacology is a study guide providing an account of drug action, as well as dealing with molecular pharmacology at a more advanced level.£25.00Buy now
Drugs in Use
Optimise drug therapy for your patients. These case studies help you bridge the gap between theoretical medicines knowledge and practical applications.£43.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.