Words from the wise: tips for new pharmacists

Tomorrow's Pharmacist21 AUG 2018By Nigel Praities
The Pharmaceutical Journal asked experienced pharmacists on Twitter to give their advice to recently qualified pharmacists starting their new jobs in August 2018 using the hashtag #tipsfornewpharmacists. Here are some of the best responses.

1. Own up to your mistakes.

2. Be honest with yourself.

3. Know why you do things.

4. Be kind.

5. Take lunch.

6. Make friends with the right people.

7. Bring biscuits.

8. Learn from errors.

9. More haste, less speed.

10. Network network network.

11. Take your time.

12. Put yourself in their shoes.

13. Don’t be afraid to check something.

14. Go home on time.

15. Keep learning.

For more, click here: #tipsfornewpharmacists 

Citation: Tomorrow's Pharmacist, TP August 2018 online, online | URI: 20205319

