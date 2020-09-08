Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

Venous thromboembolism

Cancer-associated thrombosis in adults

The Pharmaceutical Journal8 SEP 2020By Kieron Power

Kieron Power

Corresponding Author

Kieron Power is the lead pharmacist for thrombosis and anticoagulation at Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

, Stuart John Evans

Stuart John Evans

Corresponding Author

Specialist cancer pharmacist, both at Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

Venous thromboembolism is a complication that pharmacists should understand to ensure that their patients with cancer have the best possible outcomes.

chemotherapy patient ss 17

Source: Shutterstock.com

Cancer-associated thrombosis is the leading cause of death in patients who are undergoing chemotherapy

There are a wide range of complications commonly associated with cancer (e.g. neutropenia, metastases and alopecia). However, a lesser-known complication is venous thromboembolism (VTE), or, as it has been termed, cancer-associated thrombosis (CAT). Despite one in five cancer patients having a VTE during their cancer journey, awareness of the condition in patients and healthcare professionals is low[1],[2].

VTE is an umbrella term that comprises deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). A study in the United States has suggested it occurs for the first time in around 1 in 1,000 people each year[3]. In addition, CAT accounts for 20–30% of all VTEs[2],[4]. CAT is an important cause of morbidity and mortality in cancer patients, with a 2.2-fold increase in mortality, compared with cancer patients without CAT[5].

Studies comparing cancer patients to those without the disease have also shown that cancer patients have a four- to seven-fold increased risk of VTE, combined with a two-fold increased risk of bleeding[6]. CAT is the second leading cause of death, after disease progression, in patients with cancer, and the leading cause of death while taking chemotherapy (i.e. higher than neutropenic sepsis)[7]. Not all patients who develop CAT are symptomatic, with as many as half diagnosed incidentally following scans[8]. Patients with CAT are also at an increased risk of recurrence (9.6% per 100 patient years), with the greatest risk of recurrence in the first few months following diagnosis[9],[10]. To give the figure some context, this rate of recurrence is similar to that observed for non-cancer male patients diagnosed with unprovoked proximal DVTs, one of the highest risk groups in terms of re-occurrence of VTE[11]. Cancer patients have a three-fold increased recurrence risk compared with non-cancer patients, and a higher rate of readmission to hospital because of VTE recurrence within six months of diagnosis (22% for those with cancer and 6.5% for those without)[12].

Awareness of CAT has increased in recent years. At the All-Party Parliamentary Thrombosis Group meeting in October 2016, data was published showing that an estimated 4,000 cancer deaths per year in England and Wales may be as a direct result of preventable CAT[1]. The report highlighted that thrombotic events specifically attributed to CAT are increasing at a higher rate than for total cancer deaths and that the incidence of VTE in cancer may be higher than previously estimated[1].

This article looks at the pharmacist’s role and summarises the evidence underpinning current guidelines, highlighting best practice points throughout to help improve practice.

The pharmacist’s role

Although understanding of the clinical elements of CAT are well developed, understanding of the patient’s experience remains limited. The PELICAN study, published in 2015, aimed to explore the understanding and experiences of cancer patients, from the perspective of CAT[13]. The study highlighted a lack of awareness of the signs and symptoms of CAT in cancer patients (e.g. patients attributing shortness of breath to being a side effect of chemotherapy resulting in delayed access to diagnosis) and an unsatisfactory experience in terms of treatment initiation.

The study also identified that patients feel uninformed about their diagnosis, and subsequently feel extremely anxious. One of the key recommendations was the need to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of CAT, and to develop dedicated CAT pathways[13].

A study exploring patient preference of anticoagulant strategies in CAT highlighted that patients place greatest value on factors such as the potential impact of anticoagulants on their chemotherapy and efficacy of treatment[14]. Preference for oral therapy was deemed to be of moderate importance[14]. Patient education and the development of patient-specific treatment strategies are of paramount importance in the management of CAT.

Pharmacy teams can play a role in the management of CAT patients by:

  • Advising cancer patients on the risks of developing CAT; this may be in specialist oncology clinics, or when issuing chemotherapy within community or hospital pharmacies;
  • Ensuring appropriate VTE risk assessment and thromboprophylaxis for both admitted and ambulatory cancer patients;
  • Development of CAT pathways, including selection of the most clinically appropriate anticoagulant for the patient (see Figure 1);
  • Counselling on new anticoagulant therapies, including expected and unexpected side effects;
  • Ensuring safe supply of anticoagulants, including monitoring and dose adjustments;
  • Liaising with the wider multidisciplinary team and patients to form patient-specific action plans at the six-month review.

CAT is a clinical area in which there has been a considerable amount of new developments in terms of clinic research in the past few years, yet there is still work to do in terms of improving the patient experience. Data is already emerging that show the impact of dedicated CAT services on patient experience[15]. There is significant scope for pharmacy to play a vital role in improving the care of this patient group.

Figure 1: The Singleton Hospital cancer-associated thrombosis (CAT) pathway

Figure 1: The Singleton Hospital cancer-associated thrombosis pathway

Why does CAT occur?

The association between cancer and thrombosis was first described by Bouillard in 1823[16] and later in 1865 by Trousseau[3],[17],[18]. Since then, numerous studies have illustrated this two-way association[7]. However, the aetiology and pathophysiology of CAT remains unclear, with most literature suggesting a complex interplay between different factors, as opposed to a single mechanism. Rudolf Virchow’s triad has formed the basis of our understanding of the pathogenesis of VTE for some time[19]. Virchow’s model proposed that factors that increase the risk of thrombosis may be broadly divided into three categories — endothelial injury/dysfunction, stasis and altered blood constituents — and that cancer can, directly and indirectly, affect each element of the triad (see Table 1) [16],[3],[20],[21],[22],[23],[24],[25],[26],[27],[28],[29].

Table 1: Virchow’s triad of coagulation and the impact of cancer upon it
Virchow’s triad factorMechanismCancer-specific mechanism
Endothelial injury/dysfunctionThe endothelium plays a key role in primary haemostasis through a complex interaction between platelets, the vessel wall and blood proteins. Vascular endothelium is usually anticoagulant in nature (via surface heparan sulfate), and the sub-endothelial membrane pro-coagulant in nature (owing to von Willebrand Factor [vWF]). The subsequent interaction between exposed vWF and platelets leads to clot formation.Direct endothelial damage by:
  • Tumour invasion of the endothelium;
  • Secondary to chemotherapy, erythropoietins or indwelling catheters.

Endothelial dysfunction

  • Decreased activity of vWF cleaving protein (with a resulting higher level of vWF);  
  • Increased expression of tissue factor (TF). TF is associated with secondary haemostatic process via activation of factor VII and may be up to 67% higher in cancer cells;
  • Cancer pro-coagulant is expressed in tumour cell, which, unlike TF, can directly activate factor X.
StasisStasis describes an alteration in blood flow; however, its role in the development of thrombosis is poorly understood. Some theories associate blood stasis, especially in the area behind venous valves (valvular sinus), with increasing hypoxia, which, in turn, leads to a downregulation of the natural, membrane-based anticoagulants.Direct
Tumour compression of blood vessels.
Indirect
Patient immobility (e.g. following hospitalisation, surgery, worsening disease).
Altered blood constituentsChanges in blood constituents results in direct activation of the clotting cascade.
  • Higher levels of certain clotting factors (e.g. V, VII, IX and X);
  • Cancer cell release of pro-inflammatory factors, such as tumour necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) and interlukin-1-beta (IL-1β), which can stimulate cells to become procoagulant (e.g. by increasing TF expression);
  • Increased vascular endothelial growth factor release;
  • Activation of leukocytes and platelets to expose procoagulant elements.
Sources: Circulation[3], J Clin Pathol[20]Indian J Anaesth[21]Thromb Haemost[22]Crit Rev Biochem[23]J Clin Oncol[24], Cancer Res[25]Lancet[26]McMaster Pathophysiology Review[27]J Thromb[28]Br J Surg[29].

The activation of the clotting cascade differs between CAT and general thrombosis. However, research from Swansea University has shown that the clot formed in advanced cancer patients is denser, with more fibrin branches formed within the clot microstructure (Figure 2)[30].

Figure 2 Difference in clot microstructure between healthy individuals and cancer patients

Figure 2: Difference in clot microstructure between healthy individuals and cancer patients

Source: McMaster Pathophysiology Review[27]

Pharmacists should inform those patients who want to know more about the causes of CAT that they can obtain further information from Thrombosis UK, which has a range of online articles and downloadable leaflets. Information can also be obtained from specific cancer charity websites, such as Cancer Research UK and Macmillan.

Risk factors for CAT

Risk factors for the development of CAT can be both general or specific. Common risk factors are described below and summarised in Table 2[31]

Table 2: Risk factors for the development of cancer-associated thrombosis
GeneralCancer-specificBiomarkers
Increasing age;
  • Gender (i.e. female);
  • Immobility;
  • Comorbidities (e.g. obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease);
  • Inherited thrombophilias;
  • Prior venous thromboembolism.
  • Cancer type (e.g. pancreatic, brain, lung, uterus, bladder, stomach, kidney, haematological);
  • Metastatic disease;
  • Chemotherapy (e.g. cisplatin, L-asparaginase);
  • Hormonal therapy (e.g. tamoxifen);
  • Anti-angiogenic therapy (e.g. thalidomide, lenalidomide);
  • Other therapies (e.g. corticosteroids, erythropoiesis stimulating agents);
  • Immobility (e.g. following hospitalisation or surgery);
  • Central venous catheters;
  • Time period immediately following diagnosis of cancer.
  • Platelet count >350 x109/L;
  • Leucocyte count >11 x109/L;
  • Elevated D-dimer;
  • High levels of tissue factor;
  • High levels of soluble P-selectin;
  • Raised C-reactive protein.
Source: Eur Respir Rev[31]

Age

Increasing age is a risk factor for the development of thrombosis in general, with risk increasing exponentially with advancing age[32]. This is true also for CAT, with the highest risks seen in patients aged 65 years and over[33].

Gender

Consensus around gender and risk has been conflicting, with some studies showing that females have a higher risk of developing CAT[33]. However, other studies have failed to show any link[34].

Immobility

Performance status (i.e. ability to carry out physical tasks) is an important prognostic marker in cancer patients, and evidence has shown a tendency towards increasing VTE risk and worsening performance status[35],[36]. Patients should be advised to remain as active as possible throughout their cancer journey (e.g. by light exercise such as walking).

Cancer type and stage

The highest incidence of CAT are in metastatic-stage cancers of the lung, uterus, bladder, pancreas, stomach and kidney, in addition to primary brain tumours and haematological malignancies[10]. A 2011 meta-analysis identified that pancreatic cancer was associated with the highest rate of CAT[37].

Systemic anti-cancer therapy

Receiving chemotherapy is a significant risk factor — there is a 6.5-fold increased risk of a cancer patient developing CAT while receiving chemotherapy, compared with a 4.1-fold risk in cancer patients not receiving chemotherapy[38]. Despite a baseline annual risk for the development of CAT in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy estimated at 11%, this may rise depending on other factors (e.g. chemotherapy type and duration of treatment)[39]. Further studies have quantified the risk based upon the time period following initiation of chemotherapy, with an overall incidence of 7.3% after 3.5 months of treatment and 13.5% at 12 months[40].

Systemic anti-cancer therapies associated with an increased risk of CAT include cisplatin, L-asparaginase, thalidomide, lenalidomide and tamoxifen[41]. A study examining the use of tamoxifen in patients with late-stage breast cancer identified a rate of CAT of up to 8% over three years[42]. The increased risk of antiangiogenic therapies, such as thalidomide, has been illustrated by a study that showed a rate of VTE of 8.9% in patients treated with the combination of a cytotoxic plus an antiangiogenic agent, compared to 3.5% in patients treated with other regimes[43]. Pharmacists should advise clinicians and patients on the individual risks of thrombosis for individual treatment strategies.

Other medications

Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (e.g. epoetin and darbepoetin) and steroids also increase the risk of CAT. A study investigating the use of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents in cancer patients found a rate of CAT of 14.3% in the erythropoiesis-stimulating agents’ arm, compared with 9.8% in the non-erythropoiesis-stimulating agents’ arm[44]. The use of corticosteroids has long been associated with an increased risk of thrombosis, with studies showing an increased risk of thrombosis in both cancer and non-cancer arms[45].

Central venous catheters

These are commonly used in cancer patients, generally as a means of maintaining venous access over a prolonged time period. Data around the risk of developing CAT as a direct result of central venous catheters is difficult to interpret, often because of vague symptoms and a subsequent lack of reporting[43]. The incidence is estimated to between 5–30%[43]

Time period following cancer diagnosis

Studies have shown the highest risk of developing CAT is in the immediate period post-diagnosis of cancer[46].

Biomarkers

Raised platelet counts (>350 x109/L), leucocyte count (>11 x109/L), D-dimer levels, soluble P selectin, tissue factor, and C-reactive protein are markers associated with an increased risk of thrombosis in cancer patients[47].

A study by Khorana et al found a 3.98% incidence of VTE in patients with pre-chemotherapy platelet counts of >350 x109/L, compared with 1.25% in patients whose platelet counts were less than or equal to 350 x109/L[48]. Likewise, another study by Khorana et al identified that patients with a leucocyte count of >11 x109/L had a 4.5% rate of CAT, compared with 1.8% in those with a leucocyte count less than or equal to 11 x109/L[49].

Risk of occult malignancy in unprovoked venous thromboembolism

Initial studies had suggested that in the 12-month period following a diagnosis of an unprovoked VTE, 10% of patients receive a diagnosis of cancer[50]. More recent studies have shown lower rates, with one such study showing a diagnosis rate of 3.9% within the first year of an unprovoked VTE[51]. Guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) advise that all non-cancer patients diagnosed with an unprovoked DVT or PE have a full history and medical examination, blood tests (full blood count, renal and liver function tests, coagulation screen) and urinalysis[52]. Previous versions of the guideline advocated the routine use of abdomino-pelvic CT [computed tomography] in patients aged over 40 years; however, the newest version only advocates further investigations in those with red flags for malignancy. The routine use of abdomino-pelvic CT is controversial, as recent evidence disputes its value[51]. The recent NICE update brings it in line with the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) guidelines, which recommended against routine use of CT[53].

Assessing and reducing the risk of developing cancer-associated thrombosis

Thromboprophylaxis as primary prevention for CAT depends on factors such as the setting; bleeding and thrombotic risk factors; cost; and quality of life issues.

From a thromboprophylactic perspective, patients are generally classified as:

  • Hospitalised (acute medical illness or surgery); or
  • Ambulatory outpatients.

Both groups are high-risk.

Acutely unwell cancer patients admitted to hospital

Data on the use of thromboprophylaxis for cancer patients admitted with an acute medical illness are limited, with no specific clinical trials conducted in this area[54]. NICE does not make any specific recommendations with regards to hospitalised cancer patients, but active cancer is one of the elements of the VTE risk assessment tool[55]. Both ESMO and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) guidelines support the use of thromboprophylaxis in cancer patients admitted to hospital with an acute medical illness[53],[56]. Therefore, pharmacists should ensure that all admitted cancer patients are risk assessed for their risk of hospital-acquired thrombosis, and ensure that the correct thromboprophylactic anticoagulation is prescribed.

Surgical patients with cancer

Cancer patients undergoing surgery are known to have a higher risk of post-operative DVT than non-cancer patients, with VTE rates potentially two-fold higher in cancer patients who underwent gastrointestinal surgery compared with non-cancer patients[57]. Both the NICE and ESMO guidelines recommend extending thromboprophylaxis to up to four weeks in cancer patients who have undergone major abdominal surgery for cancer[53],[55]. This recommendation is based upon two studies which showed that the risk of VTE in cancer patients undergoing major abdominal or pelvic surgery was reduced by up to 60% if thromboprophylaxis with a low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) was extended up to 30 days[58],[59]. Pharmacists should ensure that patients are prescribed appropriate extended thromboprophylaxis on discharge, and ensure that there are safe methods of the patient having their medication administered, either by patient education for self-administration or facilitation of district nurse visits.

Ambulatory cancer patients receiving chemotherapy

NICE recommends that thromboprophylaxis is not generally considered in ambulatory cancer patients who are receiving cancer-modifying treatments, unless they are at risk of VTE because of something other than cancer[55]. However, there are two exceptions to this rule:

  • Patients with myeloma receiving chemotherapy with thalidomide, pomalidomide or lenalidomide with steroids. For these patients, NICE recommends considering pharmacological thromboprophylaxis with either aspirin (75mg or 150mg) or LMWH[55]. The British Society for Haematology (BSH) expanded this further by recommending patients with a low-risk use aspirin and those at high-risk use LMWH[60]. Clinical trial data demonstrated the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of aspirin in this patient group[61],[62],[63].
  • NICE recommends specifically that pharmacological VTE prophylaxis, with LMWH, be considered for pancreatic cancer patients who are receiving chemotherapy[55]. This recommendation is based upon the high rate of CAT in this population and the benefit of thromboprophylaxis. The CONKO study showed that LMWH (i.e. enoxaparin 1mg/kg once-daily) use in pancreatic cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy produced an overall cumulative incidence rate of symptomatic CAT of 6.4%, compared with a rate of 15.1% in the comparator arm (hazard ratio 0.40; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.19–0.83; =0.01)[64]. Subsequently, the FRAGEM study evaluated the impact of dalteparin (200 units/kg once a day for four weeks, followed by 150 units/kg once a day for eight weeks) being added to gemcitabine for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Similar finding were observed to CONKO, with the rate of symptomatic VTE reduced from 23% to 3.4% (risk ratio 0.145; 95% CI: 0.035–0.612) with a similar rate of bleeding[65].

There is little evidence to support the routine use of thromboprophylaxis in ambulatory patients with other types of cancers. A Cochrane review of nine randomised controlled trials (eight LMWH and one warfarin, n=3538) compared patients receiving thromboprophylaxis with control groups, and found a reduction in VTE risk (relative risk [RR] 0·66 [0·41–0·93]) without a significant increased risk of bleeding (RR 1·57 [0·69–3·6]). This equates to 60 patients requiring treatment to prevent 1 episode of thrombosis, suggesting that thromboprophylaxis should not be used routinely in outpatients with cancer, but should be considered in individuals at very high thrombotic risk[66].

Identification of these high-risk patients can be aided by the use of risk assessment tools, such as the Khorana score (see Table 3)[67]. This validated tool estimates VTE risk in ambulatory patients with cancer receiving chemotherapy. In the PROTECT study, which compared the use of the LMWH nadroparin with placebo in ambulatory chemotherapy patients, sub-group analysis identified the greatest benefit of therapy to be in high-risk patients, i.e. those with a Khorana score ≥3 (numbers needed to treat [NNT] 15 for high-risk patients and 77 for low to intermediate patients)[68].

Although previous guidance has only advocated the use of LMWH in preventing CAT[69], the role of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) has also been assessed recently, with the publication of the AVERT and CASSINI studies that examined the use of thromboprophylaxis in high-risk (Khorana score ≥2) ambulatory cancer patients starting chemotherapy using either apixaban 2.5mg twice-daily and rivaroxaban 10mg daily for 180 days respectively[70],[71] .

Use of apixaban in the AVERT study was associated with a significantly lower incidence of CAT than placebo, but with a higher incidence of major bleeding episodes[70]. Use of rivaroxaban in the CASSINI study had a lower incidence of CAT than placebo in the per-protocol analysis, but not in the primary intention-to-treat analysis, with no significant difference in major bleedings[71]. However, it should be noted that Doppler ultrasound screening was undertaken prior to randomisation in the CASSINI study, and the presence of DVT resulted in the patient being excluded from the study. As this was not undertaken as part of the AVERT study, this may explain the difference in the efficacy outcomes findings for the studies (i.e. there were less VTE-threatened patients in the CASSINI study). Prior to randomisation, DVT was identified in 4.5% (n=49) of patients the CASSINI study, highlighting the small, yet appreciable risk of asymptomatic DVT in the cancer patient. A combined analysis of AVERT and CASSINI studies found a small absolute reduction (2.5% or NNT 24) in the risk of CAT, with a small increase in the risk of major bleeding (NNH 77)[72]. The on-treatment analysis identifies an NNT of 26 for the CASSINI trial and an NNT of 16 in AVERT[70],[71]. It is also worth noting the high adherence rates for the on-treatment arms of both studies (98.4% in CASSINI and 83.6% in AVERT)[70],[71]. Adherence with therapy is naturally important to ensure efficacy of therapies, as highlighted previously in the article.

Table 3: The Khorana score  
Risk factorPoints
Site of primary tumour 
Very high risk (stomach, pancreas)2
High risk (lung, lymphoma, gynaecologic, bladder, testicular)1
All other sites0
Pre-chemotherapy platelet count ≥3501
Haemoglobin level <100g/L or use of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents1
Pre-chemotherapy WBC >111
Body mass index (BMI) ≥35kg/m21
Three risk groups:
  • Low risk = 0
  • Intermediate risk = 1–2
  • High risk = >
Source: Blood[67]

In 2019, ASCO recommend that high-risk outpatients with cancer (Khorana score of 2 or higher prior to starting a new systemic chemotherapy regimen) may be offered thromboprophylaxis with apixaban, rivaroxaban or LMWH, provided there are no significant risk factors for bleeding and no drug interactions. Consideration of such therapy should be accompanied by a discussion with the patient about the relative benefits and harms, drug cost, and duration of prophylaxis in this setting[56].

Prevention of catheter‐related thrombosis

A Cochrane review evaluated the efficacy of oral and parenteral anticoagulants in the prevention of central venous catheter‐related thrombosis and found no associated reduction in risk with either warfarin or prophylactic dose LMWH[73]. Therefore, the routine use of anticoagulants at prophylactic or therapeutic dose to prevent catheter‐related thrombosis in cancer patients is not recommended[61].

Increasing patient awareness

Cancer Research UK consent forms for systemic anti-cancer therapy (SACT) now include a specific section to ensure that the risks of developing CAT are discussed with patients, stating: “Cancer can increase your risk of developing a blood clot (thrombosis), and having treatment with anti-cancer medicines may increase this risk further. A blood clot may cause pain, redness and swelling in a leg, or breathlessness and chest pain — you must tell your doctor straight away if you have any of these symptoms.”[74].

Diagnosis

No specific guidelines for the diagnoses of CAT exist, and instead diagnosis is as per current general VTE guidelines (e.g. NICE)[52]. Active cancer is an element of the two-level Wells DVT and PE scores, meaning that patients will automatically score a point purely on their cancer status[49].

However, there is confusion around the use of D-dimer levels (protein fragments made when a blood clot dissolves) in cancer patients. D-dimer levels are generally elevated in cancer patients, hence their value is debatable[75],[76]. A study exploring the use of D-dimer in PE patients found that the D-dimer was only found to be negative in one in ten cancer patients at the usual cut-off value (i.e. <500ug/l), hence research is currently focused on exploring the use of higher-level D-dimer cut offs[77]. For confirmation of a diagnosis of CAT, NICE recommends an ultrasound Doppler scan for DVT, and CT pulmonary angiogram for PE[52].

Management

Anticoagulant therapies are the cornerstone of treatment of patients with CAT. The aims of acute treatment (within the first six months) of CAT are to prevent fatal PE, recurrent CAT, clot extension and long-term complications (e.g. post-thrombotic syndrome and chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension).

The primary treatment option is LMWHs. Dalteparin and tinzaparin are currently the only anticoagulants licensed for treatment of CAT[78],[79]. The evidence supporting the use of LMWHs in CAT comes from the CLOT (‘Comparison of low-molecular-weight heparin versus oral anticoagulant therapy for the prevention of recurrent venous thromboembolism in patients with cancer’) and the CATCH (‘Comparison of acute treatments in cancer haemostasis’) studies[80],[81].

In the CLOT study (n=676), dalteparin significantly reduced the risk of CAT compared with coumarin derivatives (see Table 4) and no statistically significant difference in bleeding rates were observed[80].

Table 4: Key findings of the CLOT study
 Dalteparin
(n=336)		Coumarin derivative
(n=336)		Hazard ratio
Recurrent thromboembolism at six months9%17%0.48
(95% CI: 0.30–0.77; P =0.002)
Major bleeding6%4%Not statistically significant
Any bleeding14%19%
Mortality rate at six months39%41%
Source: N Eng J Med[80]

In the CATCH (n=900) study, tinzaparin was found to be non-inferior to warfarin in reducing the risk of recurrent thrombosis compared with warfarin (see Table 5)[81].

Table 5: Key findings of the CATCH study    
 Tinzaparin
(n=449)		Warfarin
(n=451)		Hazard ratio
Recurrent thromboembolism at six months7.2%10.5%0.6558 (95% CI: 0.41–1.03; P =0.07)
Not statistically significant
Major bleeding3%2%Not statistically significant
Mortality rate at six months33%31%
Clinically relevant non-major bleeding11%15%0.85
(95% CI: 0.40–0.84; P=0.004)
Source: JAMA[81]

Although the CATCH study did not show statistical significance in the primary outcomes of recurrent VTE, as observed in the CLOT study, this is likely owing to differences in the study design, such as higher number of active cancer patients in the CLOT study compared with the CATCH study (72% vs 53%); previous history of VTE (11% vs 6%); metastatic disease (67% vs 55%); mortality rates at six months (39% vs 33%); and poorer performance scores in the CLOT study[80],[81].

The CLOT study showed treatment of CAT with six months of LMWH had a significantly lower recurrence rate than conventional treatment with international normalized ratio‐adjusted warfarin. This forms the evidence base on which national and international organisations have based their recommendations to use LMWHs for six months as first-line treatment option[53],[56],[60].

However, there is growing evidence supporting the use of DOACs in the treatment of CAT with edoxaban (Hokusai-VTE Cancer study), rivaroxaban (SELECT-D) and apixaban (ADAM VTE and Caravaggio) [82],[83],[84],[85]. The first two studies (Hokusai-VTE Cancer and SELECT-D) showed a general trend towards better efficacy in favour of the DOACs, but worse safety outcomes (especially in patients with gastrointestinal and urothelial cancers)[82],[83],. Caravaggio showed apixaban to be non-inferior to dalteparin in terms of efficacy, and showed similar bleeding risk. However, the lack of homogeneity between studies should be noted; for example, patients with primary brain cancers or intracerebellar metastases were excluded from Caravaggio, but not Hokusai or SELECT-D[82],[83],[85]. It should also be noted that the clinical studies in CAT are with apixaban, edoxaban and rivaroxaban (all of which are factor Xa inhibitors), and little information is available for dabigatran (a thombin inhibitor). A summary of the findings of the key DOAC studies can be found in Table 6[82],[83],[84],[85]

Based upon the above studies, the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) in 2018, and ASCO in 2019, published guidance supporting the use of LMWH, edoxaban or rivaroxaban as treatment options in CAT patients for at least six months[56],[86]. ASCO prefers LMWH or DOACS (e.g. edoxaban and rivaroxaban) because of improved efficacy over vitamin K antagonists (VKAs). However, it stated that although VKAs are inferior, they may be used if LMWH or DOACs are not accessible[56]. The newest NICE guidance on the diagnosis and management of VTE also advocate DOACS as first-line treatments[52]. It should be noted that, at the time of the publication of most of the above recommendations, only edoxaban and rivaroxaban had cancer-specific studies[82],[83],, hence why they are specifically mentioned. However, with the publication of the Caravaggio study, apixaban can be considered to have evidence to support its use in cancer[85]

Considering the previously mentioned lack of heterogeneity between DOAC CAT studies, it is difficult to advocate one DOAC over the other for the cancer population as a whole. Instead, clinicians will need to consider the above data in relation to individual patient factors (e.g. cancer type, interaction, clinical characteristics such as renal function). It is necessary to also consider that each anticoagulant therapy has, based on the authors‘ opinion and experience, practical advantages and disadvantages when used in cancer patients (see Table 7 ). In addition, differences in the dosing regimens and routes of administration exist (see Table 8)[76],[77],[78],[79],[80]. These practical differences may exist even within the DOAC group; for example, edoxaban requires a lead-in with LMWH for at least five days, whereas apixaban and rivaroxaban do not[82],[83],[85]. One of the key recommendations was that clinicians should individualise treatment adapting a shared-care approach. Pharmacists can play a key role in the development of individualised care plans for the management of CAT patients, via their knowledge of the evidence for these therapies, and understanding of the practical differences that exist for each.

Incidental VTE should also be managed; however, there is a lack of evidence and consensus on how to manage these types of thrombi, leading to some confusion around what is the best method. Based on data showing a similar mortality rate being observed for both symptomatic and incidental PEs, guidelines recommend that incidental VTE is managed in the same way as symptomatic VTE[69]. This is except for incidental sub-segmental PEs and visceral vein thrombi, which are managed on a case-by-case basis, depending on thrombotic and bleeding risks.

Table 6: Summary of evidence supporting DOACs in the treatment of cancer-associated thrombosis
 ADAM VTE Caravaggio Hokusai-VTE Cancer SELECT-D
TreatmentApixaban
(n-145)		Dalteparin
(n-142)		Apixaban (n-576)Dalteparin (n-576)Edoxaban
(n-522)		Dalteparin
(n-524)		Rivaroxaban
(n-203)

Dalteparin

(n-203)
Primary outcome measureMajor bleedingEfficacy: Objectively confirmed recurrence of venous thromboembolism (VTE)
Safety: Major bleeding		Composite of recurrent venous thromboembolism or major bleeding during the 12 months after randomisationVTE recurrence
Secondary outcome measureVTE recurrence and a composite of major plus clinically relevant non-major bleeding. 
  • Clinically relevant non-major bleeding (CRNB)
  • Major bleeding or CRNB
  • Recurrent VTE or major bleeding
  • Death from any cause
Various (see study supplementary appendix)Major bleeding or CRNB
Recurrent VTE3.4%14.1%5.6%7.9%7.9%11.3%4%11%
HR 0.26; 95% CI (0.09–0.80)HR 0.63; 95% CI (0.37–1.07)HR 0.71; 95% CI (0.48–1.06)HR 0.43; 95% CI (0.19–0.99)
Major bleeding0.0%2.1%3.8%4.0%6.9%4%4%6%
HR 0.82; 95% CI (0.40–1.69)HR 1.77; 95% CI (1.03–3.04)HR 1.83; 95% CI (0.68–4.96)
Clinically relevant non-major bleeding6.2%4.2%9.0%6%14.6%11.1%12%3%
HR 1.42;  95% CI (0.88–2.30)HR 1.38; 95% CI (0.98–1.94)HR 3.76; 95% CI (1.63–8.69)
Sources: N Eng J Med[82],[85]J Clin Oncol[83], Blood[84]

 

Table 7: Advantage and disadvantages of anticoagulant therapy in cancer patients
TherapyWarfarinLow molecular weight heparinDOACs
Advantages
  • Oral therapy.
  • Established Tx in CAT;
  • Little drug–drug interactions;
  • Non-enteral absorption;
  • Less monitoring.
  • Less monitoring;
  • Oral therapy. 
Disadvantages
  • Numerous interactions (e.g. drug–drug, drug–food);
  • Absorption affected if patient has nausea or vomiting or poor ability to swallow.
  • Potential for injections site bruising (potentially upsetting for patients).
  • Not universal use in cancer (e.g. gastrointestinal patients);
  • Complex interactions (e.g. with chemotherapy);
  • Absorption affected if patient has nausea or vomiting or poor ability to swallow.

 

Table 8: Dosing and treatment durations of anticoagulants used in cancer-associated thrombosis studies
Drug [OK? - or Anticoagulant]DosingTreatment period
DalteparinMonth one: 200 IU/kg total body weight subcutaneously once-daily for the first 30 days of treatment;
Months two to six: 150 IU/kg, subcutaneously, once-daily.		Six months
Tinzaparin175 anti-Xa IU/kg body weight given subcutaneously once-daily.Six months
Apixiban 10mg twice-daily for 7 days, followed by 5mg twice-daily for the remainder the 6-month period.Six months
EdoxabanLow molecular weight heparin for at least 5 days, followed by oral edoxaban at a dose of 60mg once-daily.At least 6 months and up to 12 months
Rivaroxaban15mg twice-daily for 3 weeks, then 20mg once-daily.Six months
Sources: N Eng J Med[76], JAMA[77], N Eng J Med[78], J Clin Oncol[79], Blood[80]

Management beyond six months

Evidence and clear consensus on how to manage anticoagulation beyond the six‐month point is currently lacking. However, the consensus is:

  • Continue anticoagulation if the patient still has active cancer (especially if metastatic disease and/or receiving SACT);
  • Decisions should be made on an individual patient‐to‐patient basis, taking into consideration factors such as risk of re-occurrence, bleeding, interactions, patient’s preference for oral or parenteral drug administration, and patient wishes.

Observational LMWH studies have been undertaken for dalteparin (‘Treatment of venous thromboembolism in cancer patients with dalteparin for up to 12 months: the DALTECAN Study’), and tinzaparin (‘Tinzaparin in cancer associated thrombosis beyond 6 months: TiCAT study’) for patients requiring extended anticoagulation up to 12 months[87],[88]. Both studies showed no increase in bleeding rates or increases in re‐occurrence rates with longer‐term use. The Hokusai‐VTE Cancer study (edoxaban) evaluated patient outcomes up to 12 months post-diagnosis[82]. However, as seen in Table 6, a significant increase in major bleeding, especially in patients with gastrointestinal or urological cancers, was observed. Most guidelines recommend continuing with LMWH therapy if anticoagulant therapy is to continue beyond the six‐month point; however, oral options can be considered if patients are unable to tolerate LMWH[52],[53],[56].

Recurrence or clot extension on anticoagulant therapy

The CLOT study reported a VTE/CAT recurrence rate of between 6% and 9%[81]. In cases of recurrence or extension, BSH guidelines recommendations are summarised in Table 9[60],[89].

Table 9: Summary of British Society for Haematology recommendations for VTE recurrence or extension
Anticoagulant at the time of recurrence or extensionBritish Society for Haematology recommendation
WarfarinSwitch to low molecular weight heparin (LMWH)
Reduced-dose LMWH (e.g. dalteparin after the first month)Switch to full-dose LMWH
Full-dose LMWHIncrease dose by 20–25%, guided by AntiXa monitoring. Target peak AntiXa (4 hours post-dose) 1.6–2.0 u/ml for once-daily or 0.8–1/0 u/ml for twice-daily regimes. Some limited data to show that twice-daily regimes are less likely to see recurrences[89]. Example of a twice-daily regime is enoxaparin 1mg/Kg.
DOACsNo evidence to guide management at present.
Sources: British J Haem[60]N Engl J Med[85]Ann Intern Med [89]

About the authors

Kieron Power is lead pharmacist for thrombosis and anticoagulation and Stuart John Evans is specialist cancer pharmacist, both at Singleton Hospital, Swansea

References:

[1] All Party Parliamentary Group. Venous thromboembolism (VTE) in cancer patients: cancer, chemotherapy and clots. 2016. Available at: https://www.thrombosisuk.org/downloads/apptg-vte-in-cancer-patients-report-2016.pdf (accessed September 2020)

[2] Noble S & Pasi J. Epidemiology and pathophysiology of cancer-associated thrombosis. Br J Cancer 2010;102:S2–S9. doi: 10.1038/sj.bjc.6605599

[3] White RH. The epidemiology of venous thromboembolism. Circulation 2003;107(23):I4–I8. doi: 10.1161/01.CIR.0000078468.11849.66

[4] Puurunen MK, Gona PN, Larson MG et al. Epidemiology of venous thromboembolism in the Framingham Heart Study. Thrombo Res 2016;145:27–33. doi: 10.1016/j.thromres.2016.06.033

[5] Sørensen HT, Mellemkjær L, Olsen JH & Baron JA. Prognosis of cancers associated with venous thromboembolism. N Engl J Med 2000;343:1846–1850. doi:10.1056/NEJM200012213432504

[6] Blom JW, Doggen CJM, Osanto S et al. Malignancies, prothrombotic mutations, and the risk of venous thrombosis. JAMA 2005;293:715–722. doi: 10.1001/jama.293.6.715

[7] Khorana AA, Francis CW, Culakova E et al. Thromboembolism is a leading cause of death in cancer patients receiving outpatient chemotherapy. J Thrombo Haemost 2007;5(3):632–634. doi: 10.1111/j.1538-7836.2007.02374.x

[8] Bozas G, Jeffery N, Ramanujam-Venkatachala D et al. Prognostic assessment for patients with cancer and incidental pulmonary embolism. Thrombosis J 2018;16,8. doi: 10.1186/s12959-017-0157-x

[9] Cohen AT, Katholing A, Rietbrock S et al. Epidemiology of the first and recurrent venous thromboembolism in patients with active cancer: a population-based cohort study. Thromb Haemost 2017;117:57–65. doi: 10.1160/TH15-08-0686

[10] Chew HK, Wun T, Harvey D et al. Incidence of venous thromboembolism and its effect on survival among patients with common cancers. Arch Intern Med 2006;166(4):458–464. doi: 10.1001/.458

[11] Fahrni J, Husmann M, Gretener SB & Keo HH. Assessing the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism: a practical approach. Vasc Health Risk Mang 2015;11:451–459. doi: 10.2147/VHRM.S83718

[12] Mandala M, Falanga A & Rolia F. Management of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in cancer patients: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines. Ann Oncol 2011;22(S6):vi85–vi92. doi: 10.1093/annonc/mdr392

[13] Noble S, Prout H & Nelson A. Patients’ experiences of living with cancer-associated thrombosis: the PELICAN study. Patient Prefer Adherence 2015;9:337–345. doi: 10.2147/PPA.S79373

[14] Noble S, Matzdorff A, Maraveyas A et al. Assessing patients’ anticoagulation preferences for the treatment of cancer-associated thrombosis using conjoint methodology. Haematologica 2015;100:1486–1492. doi: 10.3324/haematol.2015.127126

[15] Noble S, Pease N, Sui J et al. Impact of a dedicated cancer-associated thrombosis service on clinical outcomes: a mixed-methods evaluation of a clinical improvement exercise. BMJ Open 2016;6:e013321. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2016-013321

[16] Bouillard JB, Bouillaud S. De l’Obliteration des veines et de son influence sur la formation des hydropisies partielles: consideration sur la hydropisies passive et general. Arch Gen Med 1823;1:188–204. [url required?]

[17] Khorana AA. Malignancy, thrombosis and Trousseau: the case for an eponym. J Thromb Haemost 2003;1:2463–2465. doi: 10.1111/j.1538-7836.2003.00501.x

[18] Trousseau A. Phlegmasia alba dolens. Clinique Medicale de l’Hotel-Dieu de Paris. 1865;3:94:654–712. [url?]

[19] Kumar DR, Hanlin E, Glurich I & Mazza JJ. Virchow’s contribution to the understanding of thrombosis and cellular biology. Clin Med Res 2010;8(3–4):168–172. doi: 10.3121/cmr.2009.866

[20] Sevitt S. The structure and growth of valve-pocket thrombi in femoral veins. J Clin Pathol 1974;27(7):517–528. doi: 10.1136/jcp.27.7.517

[21] Palta S, Saroa R, Palta A. Overview of the coagulation system. Indian J Anaesth 2014;58(5):515–523. doi: 10.4103/0019-5049.144643

[22] Heemskerk JW, Bevers EM & Lindhout T. Platelet activation and blood coagulation. Thromb Haemost 2002;88:186–193. PMID: 12195687

[23] Smith SA, Travers RJ & Morrissey JH. How it all starts: initiation of the clotting cascade. Crit Rev Biochem Mol Biol  2015;50(4):326–336. doi: 10.3109/10409238.2015.1050550

[24] Lyman GH & Khorana AA. Cancer, clots and consensus: new understanding of an old problem. J Clin Oncol  2009;27(29):4821–4826. doi: 10.1200/JCO.2009.22.3032

[25] Oleksowicz L, Bhagwati N & DeLeon-Fernandez M. Deficient activity of von Willebrand’s factor-cleaving protease in patients with disseminated malignancies. Cancer Res  1999;59:2244–2250. Available at: https://cancerres.aacrjournals.org/content/59/9/2244 (accessed September 2020) 

[26] Kakkar AK, DeRuvo N, Chinswangwatanakul V & Tebbutt S. Extrinsic-pathway activation in cancer with high factor VIIa and tissue factor. Lancet  1995;346:1004–1005. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(95)91690-3

[27] Wong E & Chaudhry S. Venous thromboembolism (VTE). McMaster Pathophysiology Review. Available at: http://www.pathophys.org/vte (accessed September 2020)

[28] Falanga, Marchetti M & Vignoli A. Coagulation and cancer: biological and clinical aspects. J Thromb Haemost 2013;11(2):223–233. doi: 10.1111/jth.12075

[29] Hamer JD, Malone PC, Silver IA. TheP O2 in venous valve pockets: its possible bearing on thrombogenesis. Br J Surg  1981;68:166–170. doi: 10.1002/bjs.1800680308

[30] Davies NA, Harrison NK, Morris RHK et al. Fractal dimension (df) as a new structural biomarker of clot microstructure in different stages of lung cancer. Thromb Haemost 2015;114(06):1251–1259. doi: 10.1160/TH15-04-0357

[31] Fernandes CJ, Morinage LTK, Alves JL et al. Cancer-associated thrombosi: the when, how and why. Eur Respir Rev 2019;28:180119. doi: 10.1183/16000617.0119-2018

[32] Silverstein MD, Heit JA, Mohr DN et al. Trends in the incidence of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism: a 25-year population-based study. Arch Intern Med 1998;158:585–593. doi: 10.1001/archinte.158.6.585

[33] Khorana AA, Francis CW, Culakova E et al. Frequency, risk factors, and trends for venous thromboembolism among hospitalized cancer patients. Cancer 2007;110(10):2339–2346. doi: 10.1002/cncr.23062

[34] Chew HK, Wun T, Harvey D et al. Incidence of venous thromboembolism and its effect on survival among patients with common cancers. Arch Intern Med 2006;166:458–464. doi: 10.1001/archinte.166.4.458

[35] Khorana AA, Francis CW, Culakova E & Lyman GH. Risk factors for chemotherapy-associated venous thromboembolism in a prospective observational study. Cancer  2005;104:2822–2829. doi: 10.1002/cncr.21496

[36] Al Diab AI. Cancer-related venous thromboembolism: insight into underestimated risk factors. Hematol OncolStem Cell Ther  2010;3(4):191–195. doi: 10.5144/1658-3876.2010.191

[37] Horsted F, West J & Grainge MJ. Risk of venous thromboembolism in patients with cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis. PLoS Med 2012;9:e1001275. doi: 10.1371/journal.pmed.1001275

[38] Heit JA, Silverstein MD, Mohr DN et al. Risk factors for deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism: a population-based case-control study. Arch Intern Med 2000;160,809–815. doi: 10.1001/archinte.160.6.809

[39] Haddad TC & Greeno EW. Chemotherapy-induced thrombosis. Thromb Res 2006;118(5):555–568. doi: 10.1016/j.thromres.2005.10.015

[40] Lyman G, Khorana AA, Kuderer NM et al. Venous thromboembolism prophylaxis and treatment in patients with cancer: American Society of Clinical Oncology practice guideline update. J Clin Oncol 2013; 31(17):2189–2204. PMID: 31381464

[41] Abdol Razak NB, Jones G, Bhandari M et al. Cancer-associated thrombosis: an overview of mechanisms, risk factors, and treatment. Cancers 2018;10(10):380. doi: 10.3390/cancers10100380

[42] Deitcher SR & Gomes MPV. The risk of venous thromboembolic disease associated with adjuvant hormone therapy for breast carcinoma: a systematic review. Cancer 2004;101(3):439–449. doi: 10.1002/cncr.20347

[43] Mandalà M, Grosso F, Vitalini C et al. Venous thromboembolism is a relevant and underestimated adverse event in cancer patients treated in phase I studies. Br J Cancer 2012;107(4):612–616. doi: 10.1038/bjc.2012.325

[44] Hershman D, Buono DL, Malin J et al. Patterns of use and risks associated with erythropoiesis-stimulating agents among Medicare patients with cancer. J Natl Cancer Inst 2009;101(23):1633–1641. doi: 10.1093/jnci/djp387

[45] Johannesdottir SA, Horváth-Puhó E, Dekkers OM et al. Use of glucocorticoids and risk of venous thromboembolism: a nationwide population-based case-control study. JAMA Intern Med 2013;173(9):743–752. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2013.122

[46] Khorana AA & Connolly GC. Assessing risk of venous thromboembolism in the patient with cancer. J Clin Oncol  2009;27:4839–4847. doi: 10.1200/JCO.2009.22.3271

[47] Elyamany G, Alzahrani AM & Bukhary E. Cancer-associated thrombosis: an overview. Clin Med Insights Oncol 2014;8:129–137. doi: 10.4137/CMO.S18991

[48] Khorana AA, Francis CW, Culakova E & Lyman GH. Risk factors for chemotherapy-associated venous thromboembolism in a prospective observational study. Cancer  2005;104:2822–2829. doi: 10.1002/cncr.21496

[49] Connolly GC, Khorana AA, Kuderer NM et al. Leukocytosis, thrombosis and early mortality in cancer patients initiating chemotherapy. Thromb Res 2010;126(2):113–118. doi: 10.1016/j.thromres.2010.05.012

[50] Carrier M, Le Gal G, Wells PS et al. Systematic review: the Trousseau syndrome revisited: should we screen extensively for cancer in patients with venous thromboembolism? Ann Intern Med 2008;149:323–333. doi: 10.7326/0003-4819-149-5-200809020-00007

[51] Carrier M, Lazo-Langer A, Shivakumar S et al. Screening for occult cancer in unprovoked venous thromboembolism. N Engl J Med  2015;373(8):697–704. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1506623

[52] National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. Venous thromboembolic diseases: diagnosis, management and thrombophilia testing. NICE guideline [NG158]. 2020. Available at: https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng158 (accessed September 2020)

[53] Mandala M, Falanga A & Roila F. Management of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in cancer patients: ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines. Ann Oncol 2011;22(Suppl 6):vi85–vi92. doi: 10.1093/annonc/mdr392

[54] Carrier M, Khorana AA, Moretto P et al. Lack of evidence to support thromboprophylaxis in hospitalized medical patients with cancer. Am J Med 2014;127(1):82–86 e81. doi: 10.1016/j.amjmed.2013.09.015

[55] National Institute for Health and Care Excellence. Venous thromboembolism in over 16s: reducing the risk of hospital-acquired deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism. NICE guideline [NG89]. 2019. Available at: https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng89 (accessed September 2020)

[56] Lyman GH, Bohlke K, Khorana AA et al. Venous thromboembolism prophylaxis and treatment in patients with cancer: American Society of Clinical Oncology clinical practice guideline update 2014. J Clin Oncol 2015;33(6):654–656. doi: 10.1200/JCO.2014.59.7351

[57] Kakkar AK & Williamson RCN. Prevention of venous thromboembolism in cancer patients. Semin Thromb Hemost 1999;25:239–243. doi: 10.1055/s-2007-994925

[58] Bergqvist D, Agnelli G, Cohen AT et al. Duration of prophylaxis against venous thromboembolism with enoxaparin after surgery for cancer. N Engl J Med 2002;346:975–980. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa012385

[59] Rasmussen MS, Jorgensen LN, Wille-Jørgensen P et al. Prolonged prophylaxis with dalteparin to prevent late thromboembolic complications in patients undergoing major abdominal surgery: a multicenter randomized open-label study. J Thromb Haemost 2006;4:2384–2390. doi: 10.1111/j.1538-7836.2006.02153.x

[60] Watson HG, Keeling DM, Laffan M et al. British Committee for Standards in Haematology. Guideline on aspects of cancer-related venous thrombosis. British J Haem 2015;170(5):640–648. doi: 10.1111/bjh.13556

[61] Palumbo A, Cavo M, Bringhen S et al. Aspirin, warfarin, or enoxaparin thromboprophylaxis in patients with multiple myeloma treated with thalidomide: a phase III, open-label, randomized trial. J Clin Oncol 2011;29(8):986–993. doi: 10.1200/JCO.2010.31.6844

[62] Larocca A, Cavallo F, Bringhen S et al. Aspirin or enoxaparin thromboprophylaxis for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma treated with lenalidomide. Blood 2012;119(4):933–939. doi: 10.1182/blood-2011-03-344333

[63] Chalayer E, Bourmaud A, Tinquat F et al. Cost-effectiveness analysis of low-molecular-weight heparin versus aspirin thromboprophylaxis in patients newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Thromb Res 2016;145:119–125. doi: 10.1016/j.thromres.2016.08.008

[64] Pelzer U, Opitz B, Deutschinoff G et al. Efficacy of prophylactic low-molecular weight heparin for ambulatory patients with advanced pancreatic cancer: outcomes from the CONKO-004 trial. J Clin Oncol 2015;33(18):2028–2034. doi: 10.1200/JCO.2014.55.1481

[65] Maraveyas A, Waters J, Roy R et al.  Gemcitabine versus gemcitabine plus dalteparin thromboprophylaxis in pancreatic cancer. Eur J Cancer 2012;48(9):1283–1292. doi: 10.1016/j.ejca.2011.10.017

[66] Di Nisio M, Porreca E, Ferrante N et al. Primary prophylaxis for venous thromboembolism in ambulatory cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2012;29,CD008500. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD008500.pub2

[67] Khorana AA, Kuderer NM, Culakova E et al. Development and validation of a predictive model for chemotherapy-associated thrombosis. Blood 2008;111:4902. doi: 10.1182/blood-2007-10-116327

[68] Agnelli G, Gussoni G, Bianchini C et al. A randomized double-blind placebo-controlled study on nadroparin for prophylaxis of thromboembolic events in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy: the PROTECHT study. Blood 2018;112(11)6. Available at: http://www.bloodjournal.org/content/112/11/6 (accessed September 2020)

[69] Khorana AA, Carrier M, Garcia DA & Lee AY. Guidance for the prevention and treatment of cancer-associated venous thromboembolism. J Thromb Thrombolysis  2016;41(1):81–91. doi: 10.1007/s11239-015-1313-4

[70] Carrier M, Abou-Nassar K, Mallick R et al. Apixaban to prevent venous thromboembolism in patients with cancer. N Engl J Med 2019;380(8):711–719. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1814468

[71] Khorana AA, Soff GA, Kakkar AK et al. Rivaroxaban for thromboprophylaxis in high-risk ambulatory patients with cancer. N Engl J Med 2019;380(8):720–728. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1814630

[72] Agnelli G. Direct oral anticoagulants for thromboprophylaxis in ambulatory patients with cancer. N Engl J Med 2019;380:781–783. doi: 10.1056/NEJMe1816060

[73] Akl EA, Vasireddi SR, Gunukula S et al. Anticoagulation for patients with cancer and central venous catheters. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2011;13:CD006468. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD006468.pub4

[74] Cancer Research UK. SACT consent forms. Cancer Research UK. Available at: https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/sites/default/files/generic_form_pdf_v4.pdf (accessed September 2020)

[75] Lee AY, Julian JA, Levine MN et al. Clinical utility of a rapid whole-blood D-dimer assay in patients with cancer who present with suspected acute deep venous thrombosis. Ann Intern Med 1999;131:417–423. doi: 10.7326/0003-4819-131-6-199909210-00004

[76] Carrier M, Lee AY, Bates SM et al. Accuracy and usefulness of a clinical prediction rule and D-dimer testing in excluding deep vein thrombosis in cancer patients. Thromb Res 2008;123:177–183. doi: 10.1016/j.thromres.2008.05.002

[77] Righini M, Le Gal G, De lucia S et al. Clinical usefulness of D-dimer testing in cancer patients with suspected pulmonary embolism. Thromb Haemost 2006;95:715–719. doi: 10.1160/TH05-12-0791

[78] Electronic medicines compendium. Fragmin 18,000 IU/0.72ml solution for injection. 2020. Available at: https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/4243/smpc (accessed September 2020)

[79] Electronic medicines compendium. innohep syringe 20,000 IU/ml solution for injection in pre-filled syringe. 2020. Available at: https://www.medicines.org.uk/emc/product/3631/smpc (accessed September 2020)

[80] Lee AY, Levine MN, Baker RI et al. Low molecular weight heparin versus a coumarin for prevention of recurrent venous thromboembolism in patients with cancer. N Eng J Med 2003;349:146–153. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa025313

[81] Lee AY, Kamphuisen PW, Meyer G et al. Tinzaparin vs warfarin for treatment of acute venous thromboembolism in patients with active cancer: a randomised clinical trial. JAMA 2015;314:677–386. doi: 10.1001/jama.2015.9243

[82] Raskob GE, Van Es N, Verhamme P et al. Edoxaban for the treatment of cancer-associated venous thromboembolism. N Engl J Med 2018;378:615–624. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1711948

[83] Young AM, Marshall A, Thirlwall J et al. Comparison of an oral factor Xa Inhibitor with low molecular weight heparin in patients with cancer with venous thromboembolism: results of a randomized trial (SELECT-D). J Clin Oncol 2018;36(20):2017–2023. doi: 10.1200/JCO.2018.78.8034

[84] McBane RD, Wysokinski  WE, Le-Rademacher J et al. Apixaban, dalteparin, in active cancer associated venous thromboembolism, the ADAM VTE trial. Blood 2018;132:421. doi: 10.1182/blood-2018-99-118808

[85] Agnelli G, Becattini C, Meyer G et al. Apixaban for the treatment of venous thromboembolism associated with cancer. N Engl J Med 2020;382:1599–1607. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1915103

[86] Khorana AA, Noble S, Lee AYY et al. Role of direct oral anticoagulants in the treatment of cancer-associated venous thromboembolism: guidance from the SSC of the ISTH. J Thromb Haemost 2018;16:1891–1894. doi: 10.1111/jth.14219

[87] Francis CW, Kessler CM, Goldhaber SZ et al. Treatment of venous thromboembolism in cancer patients with dalteparin for up to 12 months: the DALTECAN study. J Thromb Haemost 2015;13:1028–1035. doi: 10.1111/jth.12923

[88] Jara‐Palomares L, Solier-Lopez A, Elias-Hernandez T et al. Tinzaparin in cancer associated thrombosis beyond 6 months: TiCAT study. Thromb Res  2017;157:90–96. doi: 10.1016/j.thromres.2017.07.004

[89] Merli G, Spiro TE, Olsson CG et al. Subcutaneous enoxaparin once or twice daily compared with intravenous unfractionated heparin for treatment of venous thromboembolic disease. Ann Intern Med 2001;134(3);191–202. doi: 10.7326/0003-4819-134-3-200102060-00009 

CPD Questions:

1) The All Party Parliamentary Thrombosis Group (APPTG) 2016 reviewed the state of cancer-associated thrombosis in the UK. Which of the following is a correct statement made by APPTG?

a) 4000 cancer deaths per year in England and Wales may be as a direct result of preventable venous thromboembolism (i.e. cancer-associated thrombosis)

b) Cancer-associated thrombosis deaths are decreasing in both England and Wales

c) The incidence of cancer-associated thrombosis has been overestimated in previous reviews

d) The average annual incidences of cancer deaths in which venous thromboembolism is also a cause of death is lower than the annual increase in overall cancer deaths

e) The use of thromboprophylaxis in ambulatory cancer patients receiving chemotherapy is now commonplace

 

2) The Virchow’s triad has formed the basis of our understanding of the pathogenesis of venous thromboembolism for some time. Virchow’s triad model proposed that factors that increase the risk of thrombosis may be broadly divided into three cancer-associated thrombosis categories. Which statement shows the three categories included in Virchow’s triad?

a) Endothelial injury/dysfunction, stasis, and decreased vascular endothelial growth factor

b) Endothelial injury/dysfunction, stasis, and decreased platelets

c) Endothelial injury/dysfunction, increased blood pressure, and altered blood constituents

d) Endothelial injury/dysfunction, stasis, and low C-reactive protein

e) Endothelial injury/dysfunction, stasis, and altered blood constituents

 

3) Risk factors for the development of cancer-associated thrombosis can be both general and specific to cancer patients. Which statement is correct for common risk factors specific to cancer patients?

a) Surgery is not a provoking factor for cancer-associated thrombosis

b) Cancer type is not a common risk factor

c) Metastatic disease has higher rate of cancer-associated thrombosis than localised cancers

d) The period following diagnosis is a low risk of developing cancer-associated thrombosis

e) Drugs are not a risk factor to development of cancer-associated thrombosis

 

4) In a meta-analysis, which cancer has the highest risk of cancer-associated thrombosis?

a) Pancreatic cancer

b) Breast cancer

c) Testicular cancer

d) Prostate cancer

e) Colorectal cancer

 

5) Cancer-associated thrombosis is an important cause of morbidity and mortality in cancer patients. Which statement is correct?

a) Cancer-associated thrombosis patients are less likely to develop post-thrombotic syndrome

b) Cancer-associated thrombosis patients are at reduced risk of recurrence of venous thromboembolism

c) The risk of cancer-associated thrombosis recurrence is the lowest in the first few months after cancer-associated thrombosis diagnosis

d) Neutropenic sepsis has a higher mortality rate than cancer-associated thrombosis

e) Cancer-associated thrombosis has a 2.2-fold increase in mortality as compared with cancer patients without cancer-associated thrombosis

 

6) Based on current guidelines, which statement is correct?

a) Active cancer is not an element of the two-level Wells deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism scores

b) D-dimer levels are of limited use in the diagnosis of cancer-associated thrombosis

c) Confirmation of a diagnosis of cancer-associated thrombosis using an ultrasound Doppler scan for DVT is of limited value in cancer patients

d) Diagnosis can often be confirmed using symptoms and history alone

e) Routine thrombophilia screening should be undertaken following diagnosis of venous thromboembolism in both cancer and non-cancer individuals

 

7) Treatment of cancer-associated thrombosis (lower extremity venous thrombosis/pulmonary embolism) is with anticoagulant therapies. Which anticoagulants are licensed for the treatment of cancer-associated thrombosis in the first six months?

a) Low molecular weight heparins — dalteparin and tinzaparin

b) Direct oral anticoagulants (e.g apixaban, rivoroxaban, edoxaban)

c) Warfarin

d) Heparin and fondaparniux

e) Aspirin

 

8) National and international organisation have based their recommendations on the initial treatment of cancer-associated thrombosis (lower extremity venous thrombosis/pulmonary embolism) to use:

a) Aspirin and fondaparinux for six months as first-line treatment of cancer-associated thrombosis

b) Low molecular weight heparins for six months as first-line treatment of cancer-associated thrombosis

c) Direct oral anticoagulants for six months as first-line treatment of cancer-associated thrombosis

d) Low molecular weight heparin followed by warfarin for six months as first-line treatment of cancer-associated thrombosis

e) Heparin followed by warfarin for six months as first-line treatment of cancer-associated thrombosis

 

9) Regarding the risk of bleeding, which statement is correct?

a) The CLOT and CATCH studies showed low molecular weight heparin to cause less major bleeding than warfarin

b) Direct oral anticoagulants have been shown to be safe in all cancer patients

c) Bleeding rates have been shown to be higher when apixaban was used as method of preventing venous thromboembolism in ambulatory cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, compared with placebo

d) The ADAM-VTE study showed a significant rise in major bleeding in the apixaban arm

e) Dabigatran has been shown to cause the east amount of bleeding in CAT patients

 

10) Which one of the following statements regarding use of anticoagulation beyond six months in cancer-associated thrombosis is correct?

a) Observational studies have shown bleeding rates increase when low molecular weight heparin is used to treat cancer-associated thrombosis patients beyond the six-month point

b) Most guidelines recommend continuing anticoagulation if there is active disease present and/or the patients receiving systemic anti-cancer therapy

c) Most guidelines currently recommend direct oral anticoagulants as the treatment of choice beyond the six-month point

d) Aspirin has been shown to be a safe and effective method of preventing venous thromboembolism in cancer-associated thrombosis patients who have completed 6/12[months?] of anticoagulant therapy with low molecular weight heparin

e) Randomised controlled studies have shown low molecular weight heparin to be more effective than direct oral anticoagulants when used beyond the six-month point in cancer-associated thrombosis patients

 

 11) Which of the following is correct in relation to venous thromboembolism (VTE) extension/recurrence while on anticoagulation?

a) VTE recurrence is estimated to occur in up to 20% of cancer-associated thrombosis patients

b) VTE extension is less likely to occur in cancer-associated thrombosis patients than in general VTE patients 

c) In patients taking warfarin, if VTE recurrence occurs, the patient should be switched to low molecular weight heparin

d) In patients taking full-dose low molecular weight heparin (e.g. tinzaparin), if VTE recurrence occurs, the patient should routinely be switched to a direct oral anticoagulant

e) Patients who are switched onto a twice-daily regime of low molecular weight heparin should have their AntiXa level checked, with a target of 1.6–2.0u/ml

 

12) Which one of the following is correct in terms of the prevention of venous thromboembolism in patients with myeloma?

a) NICE recommends thromboprophylaxis in all patients with myeloma, regardless of whether they are receiving systemic anti-cancer therapy

b) NICE recommends that thromboprophylaxis is more effective in patients taking thalidomide than pomalidomide

c) Apixaban is licensed for preventing venous thromboembolism in myeloma patients receiving thalidomide

d) British Committee for Standards in Haematology recommends that in patients at low risk of developing cancer-associated thrombosis, aspirin may be used

e) Aspirin was shown to be ineffective and not cost-effective in this patient group

 

13) Which one of the following is correct in terms of the prevention of venous thromboembolism in ambulatory chemotherapy patients?

a) Studies exploring the use of low molecular weight heparin in cancer patients have also shown benefits in terms of increasing life expectancy

b) All patients in the AVERT study had baseline Doppler scans prior to randomisation

c) NICE specifically recommends that thromboprophylaxis may be considered in ambulatory breast cancer patients who are receiving chemotherapy

d) The CONKO study showed that the rate of cancer-associated thrombosis is reduced in pancreatic cancer patients who receive low molecular weight heparin thromboprophylaxis

e) Identification of ambulatory cancer patients receiving chemotherapy who are at high risk of venous thromboembolism can be aided by the pulmonary embolism severity index score

 

14) Which of the following is correct in terms of the prevention of venous thromboembolism in ambulatory patients who have surgery for cancer?

a) The risk of developing a venous thromboembolism post-surgery is ten-fold higher for a cancer patient than a non-cancer patient

b) NICE recommends that thromboprophylaxis is extended to eight weeks in patients who have undergone abdominal surgery for cancer

c) Extended thromboprophylactic strategies in cancer patients undergoing abdominal surgery have been shown to reduce the risk of venous thromboembolism by up to 60%

d) Active cancer is not a component of the Department of Health venous thromboembolism risk assessment tool

e) Direct oral anticoagulants are now licensed for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in cancer patients undergoing abdominal surgery

 

15) Which one of the following is correct in terms of the cancer-associated thrombosis patient’s journey?

a) The PELICAN study explored patients understanding of their chemotherapy regimes

b) The PELICAN study highlighted that patients have a very positive experience following a diagnosis of cancer-associated thrombosis

c) The PELICAN study highlighted a lack of knowledge and understanding of cancer-associated thrombosis in both patients and healthcare professionals

d) No dedicated cancer-associated thrombosis services exist within the UK 

e) Pharmacists have a limited role to play in the management of cancer-associated thrombosis

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, Vol 305, No 7941, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20208306

Test your knowledge

Closing date: 8 September 2021

Required score to pass: 70%

Sign in to take this article's CPD module.

CPD modules and learning certificates are only available to RPS members and subscribers.

 

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Test your knowledge

Closing date: 8 September 2021

Required score to pass: 70%

Sign in to take this article's CPD module.

CPD modules and learning certificates are only available to RPS members and subscribers.

 
  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Related articles

Jobs you might like