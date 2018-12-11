Tell us how we can improve the RPS MyCPD revalidation app

Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

The Pharmaceutical Journal11 DEC 2018

Please answer this short survey to provide us with your feedback to help us shape the future of RPS MyCPD.

Almost 8,000 pharmacy professionals have downloaded the RPS MyCPD mobile application since its launch in May 2018. We will be adding new features and improvements to the app throughout 2019, and we need your feedback to help us shape its future development. We are committed to ensuring the app gives you the best support throughout the revalidation process and have prepared a short survey to help us deliver a better app. This is your chance to tell us what you think – the more feedback we receive, the better it will be!

Click here to take the survey

The RPS MyCPD team

