Tell us how we can improve the RPS MyCPD revalidation app

Almost 8,000 pharmacy professionals have downloaded the RPS MyCPD mobile application since its launch in May 2018. We will be adding new features and improvements to the app throughout 2019, and we need your feedback to help us shape its future development. We are committed to ensuring the app gives you the best support throughout the revalidation process and have prepared a short survey to help us deliver a better app. This is your chance to tell us what you think – the more feedback we receive, the better it will be!

The RPS MyCPD team