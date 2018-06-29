Wanted: feedback on how we can improve your revalidation app

More than 5,000 pharmacy professionals have downloaded the RPS MyCPD mobile application since its launch in May 2018. We are now keen to improve the app based on your experience. We have prepared a short survey to better understand how it suits your needs and which new features you would like to it to have. We are committed to making the app support you through revalidation, the more feedback we receive, the better it will be!

The RPS MyCPD team