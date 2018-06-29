Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Wanted: feedback on how we can improve your revalidation app

The Pharmaceutical Journal29 JUN 2018

Please share your experience of using the RPS MyCPD application to help us make it better for you.

More than 5,000 pharmacy professionals have downloaded the RPS MyCPD mobile application since its launch in May 2018. We are now keen to improve the app based on your experience. We have prepared a short survey to better understand how it suits your needs and which new features you would like to it to have. We are committed to making the app support you through revalidation, the more feedback we receive, the better it will be!

The link to the survey can be found here

The RPS MyCPD team

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, online, online | URI: 20205092

Readers' comments (1)

Supplementary images

  • Revalidation app with RPS logo

