Your RPS
Wanted: feedback on how we can improve your revalidation app
Please share your experience of using the RPS MyCPD application to help us make it better for you.
More than 5,000 pharmacy professionals have downloaded the RPS MyCPD mobile application since its launch in May 2018. We are now keen to improve the app based on your experience. We have prepared a short survey to better understand how it suits your needs and which new features you would like to it to have. We are committed to making the app support you through revalidation, the more feedback we receive, the better it will be!
The RPS MyCPD team
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal URI: 20205092
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Developing Your Prescribing Skills
Developing Your Prescribing Skills uses case studies, mind maps and feedback from experienced prescribers. It supplies practical advice on the issues facing prescribers in all types of practice.£23.00Buy now
Basic Pharmacokinetics
A clear and concise basic pharmacokinetics textbook. Shows how to apply the principles to achieve successful drug therapy.£54.00Buy now
Financial Analysis in Pharmacy Practice
An introduction to the basics of accounting and financial management. Applies these principles to pharmacy practice.£38.00Buy now
MCQs in Pharmacy Practice
A study aid with 800 MCQs. Assess your knowledge, analytical skills, and ability to apply this knowledge base in clinical practice.£25.00Buy now
Applications of LC-MS in Toxicology
Practical, hands-on information on the application of LC-MS in the field of toxicology.£140.00Buy now
Application and Review of Pediatric Pharmacotherapy
Increase your understanding of pharmacotherapy prescribed to pediatric patients with these realistic case studies.£33.00Buy now
Readers' comments (1)
David Thurston29 JUN 2018 22:34
The problem is for those of us with Windows 10 phones - there is no App available.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment