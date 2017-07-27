A brief history of ibuprofen

Sources: Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA); European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Editorial advisers: Roger Knaggs, associate professor in clinical pharmacy practice, University of Nottingham; Emily Rose-Parfitt, rheumatology specialist pharmacist, North Bristol NHS Trust.

Chalmers TM. Clinical experience with ibuprofen in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Ann Rheum Dis 1969;28:513. PMCID: PMC1031238

Konstan M, Byard P, Hoppel C et al. Effect of high-dose ibuprofen in patients with cystic fibrosis. N Engl J Med 1995;332:848–854. doi: 10.1056/NEJM199503303321303

Marshall SF, Bernstein L, Anton-Culver H et al. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug use and breast cancer risk by stage and hormone receptor status. J Natl Cancer Inst 2005;97:805–812. doi: 10.1093/jnci/dji140

Chen H, Jacobs E, Schwarzschild M et al. Nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drug use and the risk for Parkinson’s disease. Ann Neurol 2005;58:963–967. doi: 10.1002/ana.20682

Rees K, Stowe R, Patel S et al. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs as disease-modifying agents for Parkinson’s disease: evidence from observational studies. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2011;Nov 9;(11):CD008454. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD008454.pub2

Vlad SC, Miller DR, Kowall NW et al. Protective effects of NSAIDs on the development of Alzheimer disease. Neurology 2008;70:1672–1677. doi: 10.1212/01.wnl.0000311269.57716.63

Moore RA, Derry S, Straube S et al. Faster, higher, stronger? Evidence for formulation and efficacy for ibuprofen in acute pain. Pain 2014;155:14–21. doi: 10.1016/j.pain.2013.08.013

Kirkby NS, Tesfai A, Ahmetaj-Shala B et al. Ibuprofen arginate retains eNOS substrate activity and reverses endothelial dysfunction: implications for the COX-2/ADMA axis. FASEB J 2016;30:4172–4179. doi: 10.1096/fj.201600647R

Arfè A, Scotti L, Varas-Lorenzo C et al. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and risk of heart failure in four European countries: nested case-control study. BMJ 2016;354:i4857. doi: 10.1136/bmj.i4857

Sondergaard K, Weeke P, Wissenberg M et al. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug use is associated with increased risk of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest: a nationwide case-time-control study. Eur Heart J Cardiovasc Pharmacother 2017;356:100–107. doi: 10.1093/ehjcvp/pvw041

Wen YC, Hsiao FY, Chan KA et al. Acute Respiratory Infection and Use of Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs on Risk of Acute Myocardial Infarction: A Nationwide Case-Crossover Study. J Infect Dis 2017;215:503–509. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiw603

Machado GC, Maher CG, Ferreira PH et al. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for spinal pain: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Ann Rheum Dis 2017;76:1269–1278. doi: 10.1136/annrheumdis-2016-210597

Bally M, Dendukuri N, Rich B et al. Risk of acute myocardial infarction with NSAIDs in real world use: bayesian meta-analysis of individual patient data. BMJ 2017;357:j1909. doi: 10.1136/bmj.j1909