Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Join

Subscribe or Register

Existing user? Login

A decade of community pharmacy funding in England

The Pharmaceutical Journal15 DEC 2016By Dawn Connelly
Dawn Connelly

Dawn Connelly

Corresponding Author

Dawn Connelly is an award-winnin features editor at the Pharmaceutical Journal. She has worked in both hospital and community pharmacy and has over 10 years of experience in pharmacy journalism. In 2015, Dawn took the Data Journalism prize for an impressive info-graphic charting The Ebola virus outbreak.

Infographic showing a decade of community pharmacy funding in England and timeline of events

Community pharmacies in England dispense 174 million more prescription items annually than in 2010, a figure that is predicted to rise further. Despite this, total funding for the community pharmacy contract is heading back towards 2010 levels.

Infographic showing a decade of community pharmacy funding in England and timeline of events

Download the full infographic here

Graph showing the evolution of pharmacy funding from 2005 and forecast

Figure 1: Contract funding to be cut

Total funding for the community pharmacy contract has gradually risen over the past decade but is being cut in 2016-2017 as part of an overhaul of pharmacy funding announced by the government.

Graph showing an increase in the number of items dispensed per pharmacy and forecast

Figure 2: Workload continues to increase

The number of prescription items dispensed by community pharmacies in England each year has risen by 334 million over the past decade.

Graph showing the number of market premises from 2005 and forecast

Figure 3: Pharmacy market dynamics and the funding changes

The number of pharmacies in England has been increasing since market entry exemptions were introduced in 2005, although this has slowed since the exemptions were removed in 2012. It is unclear whether cuts to funding of the community pharmacy contract will lead to pharmacy closures.

 

Evolution of the contract

Since a new community pharmacy contract was introduced in 2005, there has been a number of changes in government as well as a huge reorganisation of the NHS. During this time, several new services have been included within the pharmacy contract and changes to market entry regulations have been made.

April 2005: A new community pharmacy contract is introduced in England and Wales, which, for the first time, rewards provision of services as well as dispensing volume. The contract introduces essential, advanced (including medicines use reviews) and locally commissioned enhanced services.

Patricia Hewitt (Labour), Secretary of State for Health from May 2005 to June 2007

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Patricia Hewitt (Labour), secretary of state for health from May 2005 to June 2007

April 2005: Exemptions to the “necessary and desirable” test for market entry are introduced, including pharmacies in large out-of-town retail developments or one-stop primary care centres, 100-hour pharmacies and mail order or internet pharmacies.

David Cameron (Conservative) and Nick Clegg (Liberal Democrat) stand in front of Number 10 Downing Street after coalition was announced

Source: Rex/Shutterstock

May 2010: The general election results in a hung parliament and the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats form a coalition.

Pharmacist discusses a prescription with a customer

Source: Shutterstock.com

October 2011: The new medicine service is added to the community pharmacy contract as an advanced service.

Pharmacy in a supermarket

Source: Alamy Stock Photo

September 2012: Regulations implement market entry tests based on pharmaceutical needs assessments published by primary care trusts and remove existing exemptions to the market entry test.

NHS sign on a building

Source: Shutterstock.com

April 2013: A reorganisation of the NHS sees NHS England take over responsibility for community pharmacy funding from the Department of Health and local authorities gain control of public health budgets.

May 2015: The Conservatives win a majority; 6.2% cuts to public health budgets are announced a month later. In September, a seasonal influenza vaccination service is included as an advanced service in the pharmacy contract.

Jeremy Hunt, secretary of state for health since September 2012

Source: Shutterstock.com

October 2016: An overhaul of community pharmacy funding is announced by the government, including cutting the total budget by 4.0% for 2016–2017 and a further 3.4% for 2017–2018, scrapping establishment payments and introducing a new quality payment scheme.

References:

Sources: NHS Digital and PSNC

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, Vol 297, No 7896, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2016.20202082

Have your say

For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.

Log in Register

Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press

Search an extensive range of the world’s most trusted resources

Powered by MedicinesComplete

Top Stories

  • Print
  • Share
  • Comment
  • Save
  • Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
  • Graph showing the evolution of pharmacy funding from 2005 and forecast
  • Graph showing an increase in the number of items dispensed per pharmacy and forecast
  • Graph showing the number of market premises from 2005 and forecast
  • Patricia Hewitt (Labour), secretary of state for health from May 2005 to June 2007
  • David Cameron (Conservative) and Nick Clegg (Liberal Democrat) stand in front of Number 10 Downing Street after coalition was announced
  • Pharmacist discusses a prescription with a customer
  • Pharmacy in a supermarket
  • NHS sign on a building
  • Jeremy Hunt, secretary of state for health since September 2012

Supplementary information

Related articles

Jobs you might like

See more jobs

Similar topics

Newsletter Sign-up

Want to keep up with the latest news, comment and CPD articles in pharmacy and science? Subscribe to our free alerts.