Atopic dermatitis: emerging and current treatments

Atopic dermatitis affects up to 30% of children and 10% of adults, and is common in both developed and developing countries. Two new medicines on the brink of entering the market — dupilumab, a biologic for severe disease, and crisaborole, a topical small molecule drug for milder disease — could herald a new era in the management of this condition, which has seen no major changes to the way it has been treated for over 15 years.