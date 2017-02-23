Skin and connective tissue diseases
Atopic dermatitis: emerging and current treatments
Atopic dermatitis affects up to 30% of children and 10% of adults, and is common in both developed and developing countries. Two new medicines on the brink of entering the market — dupilumab, a biologic for severe disease, and crisaborole, a topical small molecule drug for milder disease — could herald a new era in the management of this condition, which has seen no major changes to the way it has been treated for over 15 years.
Epidemiology of atopic dermatitis
Source: Journal of Clinical Immunology; Allergologia et Immunopathologia
How dupilumab works
Source: Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy; Nature Reviews Drug Discovery; Immunotherapy
How crisaborole works
Source: Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy; Nature Reviews Drug Discovery; Immunotherapy
Current stepped treatment options for atopic dermatitis
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20202373
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Biological Therapeutics
An introduction to the treatment of disease using biological medicines derived from living plant and animal tissues.£32.00Buy now
Disease Management
Disease Management covers the diseases commonly encountered in primary care by system, with common therapeutic issues. Includes case studies and self-assessment sections.£52.00Buy now
Handbook of Drug Administration via Enteral Feeding Tubes
All you need to know about prescribing or administering drugs via enteral feeding tubes. Over 400 drug monographs as well as facts to inform clinical decision making.£52.00Buy now
Non-prescription Medicines
Reviews over-the-counter medicines, arranged by the conditions they are licensed to treat. Includes product recommendations.£37.00Buy now
Sampson's Textbook of Radiopharmacy
This well-established textbook provides specialised information on the use of radiopharmaceuticals in the detection and treatment of diseases.£79.00Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.