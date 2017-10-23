Cities compete to host EMA

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has assessed the bids of 19 cities that have applied to host its headquarters following the UK’s exit from the European Union in 2019. The final relocation decision will be made by the European Council on 20 November 2017.

The EMA in London In its first two decades, the EMA recommended the authorisation of a total of 975 human and 188 veterinary medicines. The EMA has almost 900 staff and hosts 36,000 experts for scientific meetings every year. Its total revenue in 2016 was €305,099m.

Key for technical requirements:

Layout: space for offices, meeting rooms and archiving facilities

Facilities: IT, security and conference facilities

Relocation plan: proposed timeframe, governance and necessary adaptation work

Cities that meet technical requirements Cities that meet other requirements Cities that meet all requirements Amsterdam Amsterdam Amsterdam Barcelona Barcelona Barcelona Bratislava Bonn Brussels Brussels Brussels Copenhagen Copenhagen Copenhagen Dublin (Dublin Airport site) Dublin (Dublin Airport site) Dublin Milan Milan Milan Vienna

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Athens, Greece

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona is one of six cities that meets all of the EMA requirements. But will the October 2017 referendum on Catalan independence from Spain affect the city’s bid?

Bonn, Germany

Bratislava, Slovakia

In addition to meeting the requirements for the premises, Bratislava points out that it should be given priority according to the agreed principle of geographic spread for HQs of EU agencies as it is one of the few EU member states that does not yet host an EU-level agency. However, the city is poorly accessible and an EMA staff survey suggests that fewer than 30% would relocate.

Brussels, Belgium

Bucharest, Romania

Copenhagen, Denmark

Dublin, Ireland

Dublin is proposing three sites for the EMA, only one of which will be ready in time and meets the agency’s technical requirements. However, the city scores high on accessibility, education facilities, and employment and medical care, and at least 65% of staff have indicated they would remain.

Helsinki, Finland

Lille, France

Milan, Italy

Porto, Portugal

Sofia, Bulgaria

Stockholm, Sweden

Despite meeting the requirements for accessibility, education facilities, and employment and medical care, Stockholm fails to meet any of the EMA’s technical requirements. The proposed premises will not be ready until Q3 2020, and IT, security and conference facilities have not been addressed in its bid.

Valletta, Malta

Vienna, Austria

Warsaw, Poland

Zagreb, Croatia