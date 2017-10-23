European Medicines Agency
Cities compete to host EMA
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has assessed the bids of 19 cities that have applied to host its headquarters following the UK’s exit from the European Union in 2019. The final relocation decision will be made by the European Council on 20 November 2017.
The EMA in London
Assessment of candidate cities and proposed premises
Key for technical requirements:
Layout: space for offices, meeting rooms and archiving facilities
Facilities: IT, security and conference facilities
Relocation plan: proposed timeframe, governance and necessary adaptation work
Candidate cities:
- Amsterdam
- Athens
- Barcelona
- Bonn
- Bratislava
- Brussels
- Bucharest
- Bulgaria
- Copenhagen
- Dublin
- Helsinki
- Lille
- Malta
- Milan
- Porto
- Stockholm
- Vienna
- Warsaw
- Zagreb
The top candidates
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Athens, Greece
Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona is one of six cities that meets all of the EMA requirements. But will the October 2017 referendum on Catalan independence from Spain affect the city’s bid?
Bonn, Germany
Bratislava, Slovakia
In addition to meeting the requirements for the premises, Bratislava points out that it should be given priority according to the agreed principle of geographic spread for HQs of EU agencies as it is one of the few EU member states that does not yet host an EU-level agency. However, the city is poorly accessible and an EMA staff survey suggests that fewer than 30% would relocate.
Brussels, Belgium
Bucharest, Romania
Copenhagen, Denmark
Dublin, Ireland
Dublin is proposing three sites for the EMA, only one of which will be ready in time and meets the agency’s technical requirements. However, the city scores high on accessibility, education facilities, and employment and medical care, and at least 65% of staff have indicated they would remain.
Helsinki, Finland
Lille, France
Milan, Italy
Porto, Portugal
Sofia, Bulgaria
Stockholm, Sweden
Despite meeting the requirements for accessibility, education facilities, and employment and medical care, Stockholm fails to meet any of the EMA’s technical requirements. The proposed premises will not be ready until Q3 2020, and IT, security and conference facilities have not been addressed in its bid.
Valletta, Malta
Vienna, Austria
Warsaw, Poland
Zagreb, Croatia
Other requirements
