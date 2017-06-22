Cancer prevention
Science of sunscreen
Sun exposure is the primary cause of skin cancer. According to Cancer Research UK, more than 8 in 10 cases of melanoma could be prevented through better knowledge of sun damage and how to protect against it.
View the full infographic here
UVA vs UVB radiation, and how they cause skin damage
Chemical vs mineral sunscreen
Types of sunscreen
A closer look at sunscreens
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2017.20203013
