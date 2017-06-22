Science of sunscreen

Sun exposure is the primary cause of skin cancer. According to Cancer Research UK, more than 8 in 10 cases of melanoma could be prevented through better knowledge of sun damage and how to protect against it.

View the full infographic here

Show Fullscreen UVA vs UVB radiation, and how they cause skin damage There are two main types of ultraviolet (UV) radiation:

1) UVB triggers the production of new melanin pigment and stimulates cells to produce a thicker epidermis resulting in a long-lasting tan. It is also the main cause of sunburn.

2) UVA activates melanin pigment already in the skin to produce a short-term tan. UVA penetrates more deeply than UVB and can cause long-term skin damage and premature ageing.



UV light reacts with skin cells to generate free radicals, which can indirectly cause DNA mutations that may lead to the development of skin cancer.

Show Fullscreen Chemical vs mineral sunscreen There are two main types of sunscreen available — chemical and mineral. Many new products use a combination of the two.

1) Chemical sunscreens absorb UV radiation and convert it to heat, which is then released from the skin. Common examples include octisalate and avobenzone.

2) Mineral sunscreens act as a screen and reflect and scatter UV radiation in order to protect the skin. Common examples include zinc oxide and titanium oxide.

Show Fullscreen Types of sunscreen There are a number of different formulations of sunscreen available and choice will depend on individual requirements.