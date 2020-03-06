Cookie policy: This site uses cookies (small files stored on your computer) to simplify and improve your experience of this website. Cookies are small text files stored on the device you are using to access this website. For more information please take a look at our terms and conditions. Some parts of the site may not work properly if you choose not to accept cookies.

Vaccination

The race to stop COVID-19

The Pharmaceutical Journal6 MAR 2020By Dawn Connelly
, Julia Robinson
As a new strain of coronavirus threatens public health systems across the globe, researchers are racing to develop a vaccine.

The race to stop COVID 19 March 2020

Source: Alisdair Macdonald

Download the full print version of the infographic here.

In context 

Compared with some outbreaks of novel respiratory disease, the death rate for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is currently low. This could reduce further as the global outbreak progresses and milder cases are detected. Pandemic (H1N1) 2009 influenza was estimated to infect 1.6 billion people, with a death rate of 1 in 5,000 (0.02%); seasonal flu has a similar death rate, but infects up to 4 billion.

COVID 19 Infographic March 2020 In context

COVID 19 Infographic March 2020 Population infected

Global takeover

COVID 19 Infographic March 2020 Global takeover

Symptoms and transmission

  • Common symptoms: fever (98.6%); weakness (69.6%); cough (59.4%); muscle pains (34.8%); difficulties breathing (31.2%); 
  • Less common symptoms: headaches (6.5%), dizziness (9.4%), stomach pain (2.2%), diarrhoea (10.1%), nausea and vomiting (10.1%);
  • Incubation period: 0–14 days;
  • Severity: data from 44,000 cases of COVID-19 in China suggest that 80.9% of cases are mild, 13.8% are severe and 4.7% are critical. Severe cases are more prevalent in older people and those with an existing long-term condition, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory disease or hypertension;
  • Transmission: person-to-person spread between close contacts (1.8 metres) through respiratory droplets;
  • Diagnosis: COVID-19 is suspected based on clinical symptoms and relevant travel history or close contact with infected individuals. Cases are only confirmed when there is a positive laboratory test;
  • Treatment: treatment of COVID-19 is symptomatic, such as providing oxygen. Medicines specifically licensed for COVID-19 are not currently available, but clinical trials of several antiviral drugs are being conducted in China.

Vaccine development

There are five main approaches being taken to develop a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, with several biotechnology companies, academic organisations and pharmaceutical companies employing different technologies in the race to bring their vaccine candidate to clinical trials. The World Health Organization hopes that a vaccine will be available by October 2021.  

COVID 19 Infographic March 2020 Vaccine development

1. Viral vector vaccine: 

  • Organisations working on vaccine: 
     Johnson & Johnson; Geovax Labs and BravoVax; University of Oxford and Advent Srl; Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Southern Research; Altimmune; Greffex; Vaxart; CanSino Biologics; Zydus Cadila; Institute Pasteur 
  • Estimated date of first human trials: June 2020

2. DNA vaccine:

  • Organisations working on vaccine: 
    Inovio Pharmaceuticals with Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology; Applied DNA Sciences, Takis Biotech and Evvivax;  Zydus Cadila
  • Estimated date of first human trials: April 2020

3. RNA vaccine:

  • Organisations working on vaccine:
    CureVac; Moderna and US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Stermirna Therapeutics, Tongji University and Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention; Imperial College London
  • Estimated date of first human trials: April 2020

4. Live-attenuated vaccine: 

  • Organisations working on vaccine: 
    Codagenix with Serum Institute of India
  • Estimated date of first human trials: By August 2020

5. Protein-based vaccine:

  • Organisations working on vaccine:
    Novavax; Clover Biopharmaceuticals with GSK; Baylor College of Medicine, University of Texas Medical Branch, New York Blood Center and Fundan University, China; University of Saskatchewan, Canada; University of Queensland, Australia, and Dynavax; Vaxart; Generex; ExpreS2ion; Vaxil Bio; Sanofi Pasteur; iBio/CC-Pharming 
  • Estimated date of first human trials: By June 2020

Immune response: 

  • It is not known how strong the immune response needs to be to protect against SARS-CoV-2; therefore, some of the vaccines being developed may not work;
  • Before candidates reach clinical trials, investigators must also ensure they induce protective immunity, not immunopathology, as was seen in early attempts to develop a SARS-CoV vaccine after it emerged in 2002.

References:

Sources: China CDC Weekly 2020;2(8):113-122; Department of Health and Social Care; JAMA 2020 doi: 10.1001/jama.2020.1585; JAMA 2020 doi:10.1001/jama.2020.2648; John Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering; Lancet 2012;12(9):687–695; World Health Organization

Editorial advisers: Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology, Jenner Institute, University of Oxford; Paul Kellam, professor of virus genomics, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London

Illustration: Alisdair Macdonald

All data correct as of 3 March 2020

Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal, online, online | DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2020.20207792

Readers' comments (1)

  • inci ozcan6 MAR 2020 16:55

    It is not known how strong the immune response needs to be to protect against SARS-CoV-2; therefore, some of the vaccines being developed may not work;


    Any category less likely?

Supplementary information

