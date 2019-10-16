Highlighting shoulder injury related to vaccine administration
I would like to highlight an important, though rarely discussed or reported, issue: shoulder injury related to vaccine administration (SIRVA). I implore any pharmacists who offer travel or flu vaccinations to take note.
SIRVA is a result of the body’s immune response to direct injection of a vaccine into the shoulder capsule instead of the deltoid muscle.
In summer 2018, I was injected at a pharmacy travel clinic and suffered SIRVA. Even after 12 months, rehabilitation and a steroid injection, it was not completely resolved. Symptoms included considerable pain, inability to use the arm and lack of range/mobility, not to mention many sleepless nights.
I believe — and have the expert opinions of allied healthcare professionals to support this — that I was injected too high (into the shoulder capsule) with too long a needle for my frame size. I have heard of several other similar cases of SIRVA in relation to pharmacist injectors.
My experience led me to research the training that pharmacists are given before they can administer any injections and their required competencies. The ‘National Minimum Standards and Core Curriculum for Immunisation Training for Registered Healthcare Practitioners’[1] sets the standards and lists the essential topics that should be incorporated into training for immunisations in the national schedule, but, as the document states, it “does not set out the processes for commissioning, procuring and delivering training”. SIRVA does not feature in the document, and it is a challenge to find any publicly available information on this topic, possibly owing to under-reporting. And it is difficult to source any publicly available information on training requirements for pharmacists administering travel vaccines.
Several published articles mention SIRVA and link it to a lack of anatomical understanding and inadequate training[2],[3],[4],[5]. In 2018, Bancsi et al. highlighted to pharmacist injectors the risk of SIRVA and provided a useful diagram to help landmark the patient’s arm and a guide for things to watch out for, such as needle length[2].
I call on the profession to review and improve the current training requirements and ensure regular renewal of skills training. With the increase in pharmacy injectors, appropriate injection technique is crucial to avoid SIRVA and uphold the expected standards of the profession.
Pharmacists should not inject patients if they are not completely sure of what they are doing; the consequences of getting it wrong are considerable for the patient and the profession.
Anonymous pharmacist, London
Citation: The Pharmaceutical Journal DOI: 10.1211/PJ.2019.20207155
Recommended from Pharmaceutical Press
- Previous
- Next
Sport and Exercise Medicine for Pharmacists
All the information you need to provide patients with evidence-based advice on sports and exercise related health matters.£27.00Buy now
Injectable Drugs Guide
A user friendly, single point of reference for healthcare professionals in the safe and effective administration of injectable medicines.£54.00Buy now
Prescribing Medicines for Children
Prescribing Medicines for Children is designed to improve understanding on all aspects of paediatric prescribing, from the development of suitable drugs through to their practical administration.£60.00Buy now
Handbook of Drug Administration via Enteral Feeding Tubes
All you need to know about prescribing or administering drugs via enteral feeding tubes. Over 400 drug monographs as well as facts to inform clinical decision making.£54.00Buy now
BNF for Children (BNFC) 2019-2020
The BNFC contains essential practical information for all healthcare professionals involved in prescribing, dispensing, monitoring and administration of medicines to children.£59.95Buy now
Have your say
For commenting, please login or register as a user and agree to our Community Guidelines. You will be re-directed back to this page where you will have the ability to comment.